According to New Market Report India Lithium-Ion Battery Market is to Witness Highest Growth in near future Forecast 2018-2023
A fresh report titled “India Lithium-Ion Battery Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for India Lithium-Ion Battery Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
India Lithium-ion Battery market was held at USD XXX Million in 2017 and is expected to garner at a CAGR of 21.7% by the end of 2023. Expected development within the market are often attributed to increasing variety of solar energy projects, rising urbanization, and government schemes like, National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and ‘Make in India’. Furthermore, a rise in mobile towers in Republic of India is driving growth within the medium sector, that is additionally anticipated to own a optimistic impact on Republic of India lithium-ion battery market within the upcoming years
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2023.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of India Lithium-Ion Battery market with respect to following sub-markets:
The report segments the market based on Type into…
– Lithium Cobalt Oxide
– Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide
– Lithium Manganese Oxide
– Lithium Iron Phosphate
– Others
The report segments the market based on Application into…
– Consumer Electronics
– Industrial
– Automotive
Further, the market has been also segmented by Battery Capacity into…
– Up to 4000 mAh
– 4001-15000 mAh
– 15001-50000 mAh
– Above 50000 mAh
This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. Key players profiled in the report includes Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd, LG Chem, Sony India Pvt. Ltd., ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Limited, NEC India Private Limited, Amco Saft India Limited, Rajamane Telectric Pvt. Ltd, Semyung India Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, and Other Major Key Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in India Lithium-ion Battery Market
3. India Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends
4. Opportunities in India Lithium-ion Battery Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. India Economic Indicators
8. Trade Balance
8.1. Import of Lithium-ion Battery
8.2. Export of Lithium-ion Battery
9. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
10. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
11. India Lithium-ion Battery Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
12. India Lithium-ion Battery Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
12.4. Lithium Cobalt Oxide
12.5. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide
12.6. Lithium Manganese Oxide
12.7. Lithium Iron Phosphate
12.8. Others
13. India Lithium-ion Battery Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.4. Consumer Electronics
13.5. Industrial
13.6. Automotive
14. India Lithium-ion Battery Market Segmentation Analysis, By Battery Capacity
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Battery Capacity
14.3. BPS Analysis, By Battery Capacity
14.4. Up to 4000 mAh
14.5. 4001-15000 mAh
14.6. 15001-50000 mAh
14.7. Above 50000 mAh
15. Geographical Analysis
15.1. Introduction
15.2. North India Lithium-ion Battery Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1. By Type
15.2.2. By Application
15.2.3. By Battery Capacity
15.3. East India Lithium-ion Battery Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.1. By Type
15.3.2. By Application
15.3.3. By Battery Capacity
15.4. West India Lithium-ion Battery Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.4.1. By Type
15.4.2. By Application
15.4.3. By Battery Capacity
15.5. South India Lithium-ion Battery Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.5.1. By Type
15.5.2. By Application
15.5.3. By Battery Capacity
Continue…
