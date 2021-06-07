Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Drugs (Adcetris and Kadcyla) and Growth till 2023

The antibody drug conjugates market was valued at $1,387 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,198 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2017 to 2023. Antibody drug conjugates (ADC’s) are promising and effective anticancer medications employed for efficient treatment of cancer patients. ADC’s are biopharmaceutical drugs prepared by integrating two clinical approaches viz cell killing HPAPI (powerful pharmaceutical ingredient) and monoclonal antibody specificity. This combination approach enables elimination of cancer infected cells without harming healthy cells in patient’s body.

Increase in global prevalence of cancer and demand for quality & cost-effective cancer medications drives the global ADCs market. In addition, extensive R&D for cancer medication and approval of new cancer drugs is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost involved in R&D of cancer medication and stringent government regulations impedes the growth of antibody drug conjugates market.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer, Inc.

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Immunogen Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the various types of ADC’s used for diverse cancer therapeutic procedures

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global ADCs market.

The report segments the market based on drugs, mechanism of action, application, and region. Based on drugs, the market is bifurcated into Adcetris and Kadcyla. Based on mechanism of action, it is divided into CD30 antibodies and HER2 antibodies. Based on application, the market is classified into breast cancer, lymphoma, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY DRUGS

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY MECHANISM OF ACTION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

