Anticoagulants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025 | Aspen Holdings, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo, GlaxoSmithKline

The global anticoagulants market was valued at $24,265 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $43,427 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025. Anticoagulants, commonly known as blood thinners, are chemical substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood and prolong the clotting time. The market has different types of anticoagulant drugs, and each drug works by inhibiting various pathways of blood coagulation. These drugs are majorly used for high risk of blood clots, such as atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, stroke, and others.

The global anticoagulants market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and cardiovascular disease across the world, growing adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and growing awareness of NOACs in developing regions. Furthermore, increasing obese and geriatric population and growing demand of novel therapeutics are anticipated to further influence the market growth during the forecast period. On the other side, higher price of NOACs and lack of antidots for NOACs impede the market growth.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Aspen Holdings

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Pfizer, Inc.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

he global anticoagulants market is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, application, and region. On the basis of drug class, the anticoagulants market is classified as NOACs, heparin & LMWH, vitamin K antagonist, and others. As per the route of administration, the market is segmented as oral anticoagulant and injectable anticoagulant. Application market-wise, it is classified as atrial fibrillation & heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and others.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

CHAPTER 4: ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS

CHAPTER 5: ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

CHAPTER 6: ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET BY REGION

