Automotive HUD Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027 – Continental Automotive GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, HARMAN International, Nippon Seiki

Automotive head up display (HUD) refers to a transparent display that projects the map and several other information on the windshield of the vehicle. The HUD takes information related to the vehicle’s information from OBD port and entertainment, map, call related information from the phone. The idea to mount an HUD on the dashboard in front of the driver’s seat is to minimize the distraction of infotainment system placed on the middle of the dashboard and ensure safety on the road. The technology is increasingly being used in luxury cars and expected to be used in mid segment vehicles.

The global automotive HUD market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as combiner HUD and windshield HUD. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into conventional HUD and augmented reality HUD (AR HUD). Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).

Some of the Major Players In Automotive HUD Market:

Continental Automotive GmbH

DENSO CORPORATION

HARMAN International

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH

Pioneer Corporation.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Visteon Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

Automotive HUD Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services.

Technology is developing faster in the automotive industry. Demand for advancement in vehicle experience is rising rapidly, which is driving the automotive HUD market. Rise in awareness about road safety, increase in demand for connected vehicles, growing luxury, and mid segment automobile market in emerging countries are also driving the automotive HUD market. Larger space required in the cockpit to set the HUD system, along with the need for luminance, brightness lead to high power consumption, which are the restraining factors of the automotive HUD market. However, increased demand for the autonomous, semiautonomous & electric vehicle and voice operated HUD system is creating opportunities for the automotive HUD market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive HUD Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

