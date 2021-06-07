Biostimulant Market is projected to reach $4,089 million by 2023- BASF, Biolchim, Isagro, Biostadt, Koppert, Platform Specialty Product Corporation

The global biostimulant market was valued at $1,784 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $4,089 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2023. Biostimulants are biologically produced fertilizers that are used to stimulate plant development and productivity, in addition to the nourishment of agrarian products. A biostimulant boosts plant development and growth throughout the crop life cycle, i.e., from seed germination to plant maturity. These fertilizers further help in facilitating nutrient translocation, assimilation, and use; and enhance soil fertility mainly by stimulating the development of interdependent soil microorganisms.

Increase in focus to increase crop productivity and quality drives the surging demand for biostimulant products in the market. Another significant factor influencing the market growth is the introduction of sustainable agriculture to protect the environment from adverse effects, especially in Europe and North America. However low awareness about the advantages of biostimulants in agricultural activities among the farmers impedes the market growth.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

BASF SE

Biolchim S.p.A.

Isagro S.p.A.

Koppert B.V.

Biostadt India Limited

Italpollina S.p.A.

Novozymes A/S

Platform Specialty Product Corporation

Sapec Group

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659526/sample

The study is a source of reliable data on:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global biostimulant market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of biostimulant assists in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report segments the global biostimulant market based on type, crop type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into acid-based, extract-based, and others. The acid-based biostimulant segment is further classified into humic acid, fulvic acid, and amino acid, whereas the extract-based biostimulant segment consists of seaweed extracts and other plant extracts (including B-vitamins, chitin & chitosan, and microbial soil amendments). Based on crop type, market is segmented into row crops & cereals, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and other crops. Foliar, soil, and seed are the application segments considered in the study.

Table of Contents

HAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 BIOSTIMULANTS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 BIOSTIMULANTS MARKET, BY CROP TYPE

CHAPTER 7 BIOSTIMULANTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

Place Direct Purchase order For Complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659526/buy/5370

Contact us:

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]