Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 108 with table and figures in it.

Blockchain Supply Chain Finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. There are a large number of central credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slows the efficiency of the system and increases the cost of funds. The open and no tampering properties of block chain technology provide the possibility for the centralization of the trust mechanism, and have the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All kinds of financial assets, such as equity, bond, bill, warehouse receipt and fund share, can be integrated into the block chain books, and become the digital assets of the chain, in the block chain. Store, transfer, and trade. It has a broad prospect of application in the financial field. For example, it has a typical application in cross-border payment, insurance claims, securities trading, bills and so on.

This report studies the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Blockchain supply chain finance is mainly used for four applications: Digital Currency, Cross-border Payment, Trade Finance, and Identity Management. Cross-border Payment was the most widely used area which took up about 39% of the global total in 2018. United States is the largest consumption countries of Blockchain supply chain finance in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 38.2% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 31.1% in 2018.

In 2018, the global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market size was 2337 million US$ and it is expected to reach 33950 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance development in North America, Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/688458

The key players covered in this study:

IBM

Ripple

Rubix by Deloitte

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Oklink

Nasdaq Linq

Oracle

AWS

Citi Bank

ELayaway

HSBC

Ant Financial

JD Financial

Qihoo 360

Tecent

Baidu

Huawei

Bitspark

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

IT solution takes 58.5% market share of blockchain supply chain finance in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

FinTech’s market share of blockchain supply chain finance in 2018 is 18.8%.

In 2018, the market share in bank is 8.2 percent.

The market share of consulting in 2018 is 10.6%.

Market segment by Application, split into

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Others

Cross-border payment takes 38 percent market share of Blockchain supply chain finance in 2018, ant it will be the main application in the next years.

Trade finance obtains 28.6% market share of Blockchain supply chain finance in 2018.

The market share of digital currency is 8.5%, and it won’t show great change in the coming years.

In 2018, identity currency only has 8 percent market share of blockchian supply chain finance

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Blockchain-Supply-Chain-Finance-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

APAC

Highlights of the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/688458

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook