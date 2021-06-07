Cataract Surgery Device Market Growth Analysis by Technology, Key Drivers, Global Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Globally the market for cataract surgery device is expected to grow at the rate of about 5.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Cataract Surgery Device Market Overview

The “Cataract Surgery Device Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such As, Alcon, Inc. (U.S), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditech AG (Germany), Essilor International S.A. (France), Opcon Corporation (Japan), Allergan, Inc. (U.S.), Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (U.S.), NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan), STAAR Surgical Company (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation

Global Cataract Surgery device market has been segmented on the basis of device type which comprises of intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), phacoemulsification equipment and femtosecond laser equipment. Furthermore on the basis of end user the market is segmented into ophthalmology centers, hospitals, clinics and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Cataract Surgery Device Market, by Region:

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

…Continued

