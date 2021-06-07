Chocolate Market 2019 Manufacturers, Regions, Capacity, Market Size, Production, Manufacturing Process, Consumption

The report provides an overview of the “Chocolate Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Chocolate Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

The China Chocolate Market is expected to reach USD 4.05 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.28% over the forecast period.

– Chocolate sales in China have more than doubled over the past decade. Only 10 years ago, the undisputed conventional wisdom was that the Chinese did not drink coffee, eat chocolate or cheese. Today, these and most other ‘truisms’ are rapidly becoming obsolete. China’s chocolate market is still largely untapped. The Asia-Pacific region houses more than half of the world’s population but currently accounts for more than 15% of global chocolate consumption.

Scope of the Report

China Chocolate Market is segmented by Boxed Assortments, Chocolate with Toys, Softlines/Selflines, Moulded Chocolate, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery; by Distribution as Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Specialist retailers and Others; and by Geography.

Mars

Incorporated

Ferrero Group

Nestle S.A.

The Hershey Company

Yildiz Holding A.S