Chocolate Market 2019 Manufacturers, Regions, Capacity, Market Size, Production, Manufacturing Process, Consumption
The China Chocolate Market is expected to reach USD 4.05 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.28% over the forecast period.
– Chocolate sales in China have more than doubled over the past decade. Only 10 years ago, the undisputed conventional wisdom was that the Chinese did not drink coffee, eat chocolate or cheese. Today, these and most other ‘truisms’ are rapidly becoming obsolete. China’s chocolate market is still largely untapped. The Asia-Pacific region houses more than half of the world’s population but currently accounts for more than 15% of global chocolate consumption.
Scope of the Report
China Chocolate Market is segmented by Boxed Assortments, Chocolate with Toys, Softlines/Selflines, Moulded Chocolate, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery; by Distribution as Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Specialist retailers and Others; and by Geography.
Key Market Trends
Increased disposable income and impulse buying driving the market
Innovation in products and packaging, impulse purchasing, and increased chocolate consumption are driving the market. Growing demand for premium chocolate further accelerated the chocolate market in China. Moreover, with increasing disposable incomes in the region, consumers feel encouraged to buy more chocolate confectionery, which is perceived as more premium and, in many cases, less detrimental to health than sugar confectionery, which generally has lower unit prices. This is driven, for example, by smaller pack sizes and improved retail distribution. Chocolate confectionery with fruits and seeds, in the China market, are gaining prominence, as Chinese consumers are looking for new taste experiences. Therefore, manufacturers are trying to develop products that are both attractive and unexpected.
Boxed Chocolates lead the sales
Boxed Assortments lead the chocolate market in China with almost 50% share. On a per capita basis, the level of chocolate consumption in China still has plenty of room to grow in comparison to the global level. With more top international chocolate makers tapping into the Chinese market, their growth engines rely heavily on the high-end and super high-end segments, where sales have soared as a result of the rapid overall consumption upgrade in China. Boxed assortments remain a holiday gift staple and are sold in high volume during holidays and festival season. When buying Boxed chocolate there are many factors which drive consumers choices like brand equity, preference of the recipient, the person making the gift, occasion, price point, and packaging. Manufacturers are increasingly launching Boxed chocolates with attractive packaging and chocolates for special occasions.
No. of Pages: – 80
