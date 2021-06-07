Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market 2024 Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Size, Market Dynamics, Market Overview, Revenue
The report provides an overview of the “Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The civil aviation flight training and simulation market is anticipated to reach USD 5,983.96 million by 2024, while recording a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. The growth of the civil aviation flight training and simulation market goes hand-in-hand with the global aviation market.
The need for new aircraft, along with the need for trained pilots in the aviation industry, to cater to the increasing passenger traffic around the world, is a major reason for the growth of the market studied.
The limitations of simulations, along with the high costs involved with the flight simulations, are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
Flight simulators artificially recreate the environment for pilot training purposes. They not only deliver the knowledge of flying, but also provide the pilot an experience of reacting under emergency situations. Aircraft flight simulators expose commercial aircraft pilots to real-time situations, such as bad weather, loss of electronics, incidents, like tire blowouts on landing, and hydraulic failures.
The Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Segment Trends
By aircraft type, the market is segmented into a fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment had the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. According to IATA, over the next decade, passenger trips are expected to grow by 4.2% annually. Increasing air passenger traffic has forced airlines to expand their fleet size, which has increased the procurement of new aircraft. Moreover, rising concern over aviation emission has also shifted the focus toward new aircraft models that are fuel-efficient. Some of the new commercial aircraft models introduced since 2012 are, A350XWB, A320neo, A220, and Embraer E2 family jets. The introduction of the new aircraft model generates the need for pilots trained on that particular aircraft, which, in turn, generates the demand for new fixed wing simulators. Due to the introduction of such new aircraft, along with the requirement of trained pilots by commercial airlines, this segment of the market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.
Geography Trends
The Asia-Pacific region of the market had the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region is witnessing tremendous growth in passenger traffic over years. According to IATA, China is expected to replace the United States as the world’s largest aviation market by 2024, while India is anticipated to displace the United Kingdom for third place by 2025. Although the region is witnessing an impressive growth, in terms of the aviation industry, the number of pilots catering to the growing demand of the aviation industry is not enough. To fill the gap between the aviation industry’s required personnel and pilots, various flight simulators and crew training services and equipment are being procured by countries to better equip pilots and crew with the necessary skills required to fly and operate an aircraft.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Detailed Table of Content of Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 110
