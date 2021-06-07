Clinical Nutrition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2014 to 2020

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Clinical Nutrition: Infant Nutrition Segment To Witness Highest Growth by 2020,” the global Clinical Nutrition market was valued at USD 36.9 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 48.6 billion in 2020.

Nutrition provides human beings with the required amount of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, water, vitamins, and minerals essential for proper cellular functioning and physiological activities and to maintain energy balance in the body. Rise in the number of victims of malnutrition receiving treatment, high birth rate, and high number of premature births are some of the important factors driving growth of the clinical nutrition market. Malnutrition is a widespread problem affecting the lives of millions of people globally. It is a condition that occurs due to deficiency of essential nutrients in the body.

In 2010, around 40% of all hospital patients across the world were malnourished. In Europe, around one-third of all hospital patients were malnourished in 2012. Clinical nutrition is the most efficient way to treat malnutrition and avoid associated costs. Additionally, high birth rate as well as the high number of premature births is expected to drive the global clinical nutrition market. Countries such as India and China have high birth rate, which is expected to boost the demand for clinical nutrition products, especially that of infant nutrition products.

According to the World Bank Group, the birth rate was highest in India (around 21.0 per thousand people), followed by China (12.0 per thousand people), in Asia Pacific in 2012. The U.K. (13.0 per thousand people) and France (13.0 per thousand people) had the highest birth rate in Europe in the same year, while in the U.S.; it was 13.0 per thousand people.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for clinical nutritional products globally. Increasing birth rate paired with increasing geriatric population is driving the clinical nutrition market in the Asia Pacific region. Some of the major factors contributing the growth of clinical nutrition market in North America include Increase in consumer awareness about health and wellbeing paired with increasing healthcare cost. Growing aging population coupled with high birth rate in some European countries, such as the U.K. and France, are driving the clinical nutrition market in the region.

In this report, the clinical nutrition market is bifurcated into product type (infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition) by value (USD billion), type of infant nutrition (milk-based, soy-based, organic, probiotic/prebiotic, and others) by value (USD billion), type of enteral nutrition (standard, and enteral nutrition for chronic illnesses) by value (USD billion), and region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global clinical nutrition market grew from USD 32.3 billion in 2010 to USD 36.9 billion in 2013 at a CAGR of 4.5%. Under regional segment, the Asia Pacific clinical nutrition market (largest market in 2013) increased by 4.8% CAGR during 2010-2013 to reach USD 15.3 billion in 2013.

The global clinical nutrition market is highly concentrated with four players accounting for approximately 69% of the market share. Nestlé SA led the market in 2013. Others major players operating in the global clinical nutrition market are Baxter International, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, H. J. Heinz Company, Groupe Danone, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hospira, Inc. and Perrigo Company Plc.