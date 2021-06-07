Combine Harvester Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

The report covers comprehensive information about market trends, volume (units) and value (US$ Mn) projections, market dynamics, competition and recent developments in the Global Combine Harvester Market for the study period 2018 to 2026.

The global Combine Harvester market is expected to reach a little over US$ 12,748 Mn by the end of the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 3.8% for the period between 2018 and 2026. Better education and awareness, government subsidized schemes for the procurement of agriculture equipment, shift from manual labor to mechanization and growing population are some of the factors expected to lay a robust foundation for the growth of the global Combine Harvester market.

Self-propelled Combine Harvesters to Find Extensive Usage across the Globe

The self-propelled combine harvester segment is expected to dominate the market, in terms of value and volume, during the entire forecast period. Tractor mounted/PTO powered segment is anticipated to witness declining growth owing to increasing popularity of self-propelled combine harvesters. Tractor mounted combine harvesters are generally preferred for small-sized farm fields (ranging in size from 1 to 10 acres). An important benefit of tractor mounted combine harvesters is that farmers can use tractors in other field operations during the rest of the years.

However, due to increasing farm sizes and production capacity, farmers, these days, are preferring self-propelled combine harvesters for harvesting of crops. The segment is estimated to account for more than 90% of the Combine Harvester market by end of the forecast period.

Large Size Combine Harvesters Gaining Traction

Combine Harvesters are available in a wide range based on the cutting width of equipment. Cutting width may vary from 1 meter to more than 6 meter. Large sized farms in Europe and America will propel the demand for large size combine harvesters, which include equipment with cutting width greater than 3 meter. However, in terms of volume, the small-sized combine harvester will dominate the market Combine Harvester owing to growing demand in countries, such as China and India. The small size segment is estimated to grow at a value CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Crawler Type Combine Harvester to Witness High Growth

Amongst all the types of movement analyzed in this global Combine Harvester market study, the crawler type is expected to register about 1.4X growth in terms of value. Growing preference for crawler type combine harvesters, particularly for harvesting rice, is expected to create new growth prospects for crawler type combine harvester manufacturers across the globe. In terms of incremental $ opportunity, the crawler type segment is expected to account for 48.8% of the total incremental $ opportunity between 2018 and 2026.

Latin America to Remain High Value High Growth Region in the Global Combine Harvester Market

Growing agriculture industry in the Latin America region is expected to drive growth in demand for Combine Harvester market in the region.

However in terms of volume, China is estimated to account for nearly one half of the total combine harvester units sold across the globe by the end of 2018. The units sold in China are majorly small-sized type combine harvesters and hence, the country lags behind in terms of value share. Conversely in Latin America, the demand for large sized combine harvesters is significantly higher.

Rising urbanization is leading towards a shift from manual to mechanized farming in the South East Asia Pacific region, which is expected to register 1.4X growth in the market. Regions including North America and Europe are expected to gain traction during the latter half of the forecast period owing to the anticipated replacement of the stocks of combine harvesters in these regions. With growing advancements in the agricultural technology, India is also estimated to project higher growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Combine Harvester Market – Competitive Landscape

In the recent past, the Combine Harvester market has witnessed significant developments from the competition perspective. New product launches, acquisitions and collaborations are some of the key preferred strategies opted by key players to expand and sustain in the global Combine Harvester market.

In August 2018, CLAAS KGaA mbH expanded its product offerings by introducing the new CONVIO FLEX and CONVIO draper cutter bars to achieve high performance

In 2018, AGCO Corporation’s brand, Massey Ferguson, announced the introduction of RazorEdgeTM 1300 Series Pull-Type Disc Mower Conditioners

In November 2017, Kubota Corporation began its full-scale operations at a new plant for tractors and wheel-type combine harvesters in China

Some of the prominent players covered in this market study on the Global Combine Harvester market include Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Preet Group, Kartar Agro Industries Private Limited, Agco Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd.), Claas Kgaa Mbh, Deere & Company, Sdf S.P.A. And Iseki & Co.,Ltd., Kubota Agricultural Machinery, KS GROUP, HIND AGRO Industries and YANMAR CO., LTD.