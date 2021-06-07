Companion Diagnostics Market 2024: Growth Rate, Size, Vendor, Market Dynamics, Market Overview, Shipments, Revenue

The report provides an overview of the “Companion Diagnostics Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Companion Diagnostics Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Companion Diagnostics Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The growth of the global companion diagnostics market can be attributed to the rising focus on personalized medicine and co-development of drug and diagnostic technologies. In addition, rising cases of adverse drug reactions related to drugs, due to the lack of efficacy, drive the need for companion diagnostics. One of the major factors driving the growth of the companion diagnostics market is the increasing demand for personalized medicines and awareness about the same among the population. With companies increasing their collaborations for better biomarkers and diagnostics, in order to focus on cost regulations, there has been significant number of opportunities for its applications in indications, like cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disorders, etc.

Scope of the Report

Companion diagnostic tests provide information that is essential for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. As per the Scope of the Report, the market studied has been segmented by technology, indications, and geography. By technology, the market studied has been further segmented into immunohistochemistry, polymerase chain reaction, in-situ hybridization, real time-polymerase chain reaction, gene sequencing, and other technologies.

The Companion Diagnostics Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Companion Diagnostics Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Biomerieux SA

Qiagen NV

Siemens Healthcare