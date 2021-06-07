Confectionery Packaging Market Competitive Dynamics, Prominent Players, Global Size, Outlook And Forecast To 2021

Summary

Global Confectionery Packaging Market Demand, Segments, Opportunities, Business by Material (Metal, Paper, Plastic, and others) by Type (Rigid packaging and Flexible Packaging) by Confectionery items (Flour confections, Chocolate confections, Sugar confections, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Confectionery Packaging Market Insights

Although there has been a visible shift in preference for healthy food options, confectionery is perhaps one of the few food items that have remained highly popular regardless of how healthy it is. Confectionery packaging Industry is often bright, colorful and attractive. Market Research Future’s research on the confectionery packaging market indicates the growth of the market at a considerable CAGR during the assessment period from 2016 to 2021.

Confectionery is often viewed as a treat and is highly popular across the globe due to the variety of forms and flavors that it can come in. With shapes, flavors and sizes of all kinds, its no wonder that the demand for confectionery is only increasing. The presence of innovative confectionery manufacturers and the consumer’s attraction to brightly colored products has resulted in high demand for confectionery, thus driving the global confectionery market. Urbanization has also impacted consumer habits and preferences, innovative advertisements, the easy availability of confectionery products and the increasing number of retail stores to accommodate high demand is expected to drive the global confectionery packaging market during the assessment period. International chains of bakery and confectionery outlets are also encouraging growth as investment in packaging companies has grown. There is a high demand for consumer-friendly and eco-friendly packaging.

Key Players

Aptar Group Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Sweetheart Holdings, West Rock Company, Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, Silgan Holdings, Graphic Packaging International Inc., Sonoco Products Company, and Solo Cup are among the leading market participants competing in the global confectionery packaging market. MRFR has included these players in its competitive analysis of the market and the strategies used by leading players.

Market Segmentation

The global Confectionery Packaging Market has been segmented on the basis of material, type, confectionery items, and region. Materials used in confectionery packaging have bee unsegmented into plastic, paper, metal, and others. Plastic and foil are among the most commonly used and popular materials as they retain the quality and freshness of a confectionery product .

Type has been segmented into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Flexible packaging is expected to have a significant share of the global market.

Confectionery items have been segmented into chocolate confections, sugar confections, flour confections, and others.

Regions that have been covered in the report on confectionery packaging include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market for confectionery packaging has been witnessed to be the largest across the globe and is expected to grow swiftly with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region has many emerging economies that have been witnessing tremendous changes in the last few years. These rapidly developing countries have been witnessing an economic boom which has led to the expansion of urban areas. As a result, consumer preferences and tastes are changing. The presence of increasing disposable incomes has also resulted in a higher demand for confectionery in the APAC market. The expansion of the retail segment, as well as the high investments by packaging companies in the region, is expected to encourage strong growth for the market over the assessment period. The APAC is followed by the North American market which will also witness rapid growth.

Study Objectives of Global Confectionery Packaging Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Confectionery Packaging Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Global Confectionery Packaging Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Material, Type, Confectionery items and Region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Confectionery Packaging Market

