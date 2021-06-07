Cosmetic and Toiletry Global Market 2019: Key Players – Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Colgate-Palmolive

Cosmetic and Toiletry Industry

This report studies the global market size of Cosmetic and Toiletry in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cosmetic and Toiletry in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cosmetic and Toiletry market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cosmetics and Toiletries refer to products such as perfumes, cosmetics, deodorants, creams, lotions and hair-care, which are used for improving the appearance of the body and taking care of it. Global Cosmetics and Toiletries market is witnessing significant growth in terms of sales and technological advancements over the past few years because of increasing consumer awareness towards personal hygiene and health.

In 2017, the global Cosmetic and Toiletry market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cosmetic and Toiletry market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cosmetic and Toiletry include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cosmetic and Toiletry include

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder

Colgate-Palmolive

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Avon

Shiseido

Kao

Market Size Split by Type

Skincare

Hair Care

Fragrances

Make-up

Baby Care

Bath and Shower

Deodorants

Color Cosmetics

Men’s Grooming

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Men

Ms

boy

girl

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cosmetic and Toiletry market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cosmetic and Toiletry market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cosmetic and Toiletry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cosmetic and Toiletry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Cosmetic and Toiletry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

