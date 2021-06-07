Crypto ATM Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2023 and Key Players – General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Bitaccess, Covault, Coinsource (Operator)

Crypto ATMs are the kiosks which allow a user to exchange their cryptocurrency for cash. Rising popularity of cryptocurrency will drive the demand for crypto ATM worldwide. In addition, rising installations of these ATMs in the hospitality industry will further boost the demand for these ATMs. However, uncertain government regulation regarding the use of cryptocurrency due to its volatility will hinder the installation of these automated teller machines. Geographically, the North American and the European region held a significant market share on account of the early adoption of technology and the presence of major market players in the region. Rising disposable income and growing popularity of cryptocurrency will drive the demand of these ATM in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the global crypto ATM value chain. The last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Some of the market dynamics covered in this report include the market drivers, threats, and opportunities. It analyzes the overall market segments to predict the evolving ones and provides a detailed segmentation of the Crypto ATM industry, based on the product types, applications, and key geographies. The report also provides a comprehensive study of the global Crypto ATM market share and forecasts.

In the last section of the report, the global Crypto ATM market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Crypto ATM Market.

