Data Center Rack Market 2019-2024: Developments, Market Dynamics, Vendor Detail, Product Types, Market Size, Regions

The data center racks market was valued at USD 4044.8 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6302.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Data centers have witnessed growth, owing to the increasing dependence and spending on cloud technologies recently.

– Data centers are critical to enterprises operating in the present borderless world, globally. Whether private or public, the data center is essential for hosting mission-critical applications. These data centers help organizations streamline information while enabling easy access to users and customers from anywhere across the world.

– With the help of the hyperscale data centers web services, numerous companies apply algorithms to the models that can recognize, classify, and analyze relationships in the data, and can be used to recommend content, tag photos, and deliver relevant advertising.

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the consumption of data center racks. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

– With changing technologies and the adoption of high density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitate air flow for ensuring the optimum performance of data centers.

Scope of the Report

A data center rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables, and other data center computing equipment. Data center racks are deployed, primarily for infrastructure management in data centers. These are being used in the manufacturing, retail, BFSI, IT and telecom industry.

