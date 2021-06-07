Demand for Genmai Cha to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

The ‘Genmai Cha Market’ research report assembled by Persistence Market Research provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Genmai cha is a traditional Japanese green tea prepared from roasted brown rice and consequently possesses a pleasant nutty flavor combined with the taste of green tea. Along with rice, it contains many other herbs and amongst consumers, is popularly called as the popcorn tea. The commercialization of all the Japanese recipes around the world has led to the rise of genmai cha market around the world. The genmai cha has many applications in healthcare and food industry and is mostly consumed as a functional beverage and an alternative to the conventional tea beverages. The consumer with high awareness and acceptability for continental food and beverages contribute significantly to the genmai cha market. The growth of the genmai cha market is directly linked to the rise in green tea consumption and varieties of green tea available in the tea.

Request For Report [email protected]https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19486

Genmai Cha Market: Segmentation

The genmai cha market can be segmented on the basis of source, applications and distribution channel.

On the basis of source, the genmai cha market can be segmented as organic and conventional

On the basis of applications, the genmai cha market can be segmented as pharmaceuticals and functional beverage industry.

On the basis of packaging, the genmai cha market can be segmented as tea-bags, carton boxes and aluminum seal packages

On the basis of distribution channel, the genmai cha market can be segmented as modern trade, convenience stores, retailers and other retailers.

Genmai Cha Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The genmai cha market across the world is largely driven by the consumers’ preference for functional beverage. The extensive brands and the brewing stories behind the traditional Japanese recipes, is the major factor in driving the consumer base, and is fuelling the growth of the genmai cha market. The rise in the genmai cha market is also attributed to the increase in Japanese restaurants and cafes around the world, and the availability of the genmai cha in many hotels. Macro-economic factors like the introduction of export target by the Japanese government is also likely to nourish the genmai cha market globally. The distribution channel also plays an important role in the growth of the genmai cha market, like availability of genmai cha at popular grocery and convenience stores has made the product within reach to the consumers. Many consumers around the world are influenced by the false health claims made by the companies for the promotion of the product and hence, the genmai cha market may face slack in regions where consumer acceptability of the product is on the base on scientific basis. The taste of the genmai cha is a demand side factor and is likely to be weak restraint in the growth of the genmai cha market.

Genmai Cha Market: Regional Outlook

The genmai cha market in North America and Latin America is impacted by the tea and coffee consumer base. Consumers in this region are opting for a healthy alternative in food and beverage. The coffee-consumers are opting for more caffeine-free beverages. In Europe, the genmai cha market is influenced by the growth in Japanese cafes and restaurants. Japan remains the strongest region in the genmai cha market. Other regions influenced by the Japanese cultures, like China, are likely to see a growth in the genmai cha market. Overall, the Asia Pacific will show growth in the genmai cha market. The Middle East and Africa may see a very slow growth in the genmai cha market. Availability of products and consumer awareness is a key factor affecting the growth of genmai cha market in this region.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19486

Genmai Cha Market: Key Players

Yamamotoyama

Granum, Inc.

D?Matcha

MAIKONOCHA-HONPO

Sasaki Green Tea Company

Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Genmai Cha Market Segments

Genmai Cha Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Genmai Cha Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Genmai Cha Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Genmai Cha Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Genmai Cha Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights: