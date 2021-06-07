Drug Discovery Outsourcing Global Market 2019: Key Players – Charles River, Domainex, EVOTEC, GenScript, GVK Biosciences

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry

Description

This report studies the global Drug Discovery Outsourcing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Drug Discovery Outsourcing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Over the last two decades, the Pharmaceutical industry has seen a radical change. The unprecedented downsizing of the internal discovery of big pharmaceuticals, patent expiration, shift towards biologics have seen a surge in the externalization and outsourcing activities. As the industry is looking for new sources of discovery and innovation with limited resources, there is a growing preference to move towards externalization and willingness to embrace the concept of outsourcing.

Major pharmaceutical companies highly consider innovation and brand building as the core activity. As a result, they do not consider manufacturing as their core activity and prefer to outsource a part or all of their manufacturing activities to contract manufacturers from the contract research organization. These companies extensively focus on achieving a strong yield over the long term by enhancing their core competencies. This encourages drug makers to outsource drug discovery and use it as a popular tool to restructure internal resource deployment. This research report identifies the prioritization of core competencies to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global drug discovery outsourcing market till 2022.

The drug discovery outsourcing market appears to be highly fragmented. The industry research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and the growth prospects for vendors in the drug development & outsourcing market. Additionally, the report provides information about the strategies adopted by companies to enhance their revenue shares in this competitive market.

In 2017, the global Drug Discovery Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Charles River

Domainex

EVOTEC

GenScript

GVK Biosciences

Laboratory Corporation of America

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small molecules

Biologics

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Laboratories

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Drug Discovery Outsourcing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug Discovery Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Continued…

