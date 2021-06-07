Electric Traction Motor Market 2019 Future Trends, Top Key Players Analysis and Industry Segmentation by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has released a research report about the global electric traction motor market that ciphers progress for this market at 18.08% CAGR during the forecast period between 2018 and 2023.

Electric traction motor is a type of electric motor which is used for propulsion of a vehicle. It is used in electrically powered rail vehicles such as electric multiple units and electric locomotives. Furthermore, traction motor is installed in fully hybrid and battery electric vehicles. Permanent magnet synchronous motor and asynchronous motors are two main types of traction motor which is currently driving the electric traction motors.

Global Electric Traction Motor Industry Segmentation:

The global electric traction motor market segmentation covers application, power rating, and type. MRFR is exploring the features of these segments to understand market trends.

By Type

AC

DC

By Power Rating

<200 kW

200 kW to 400 kW

>400 kW

By Application

Railway

Electric Vehicle

Elevators

|Conveyors

Industrial Machinery

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Electric Traction Motor Market Leading Players:

CRRC (China),

Alstom (France),

ABB (Switzerland),

GE (US),

Siemens (Germany),

Traktionsysteme Austria,

Bosch (Germany),

CG Power (India),

Nidec (Japan), and

Skoda Electric (Czech Republic).

Regional Outlook

The regional segmentation of the global electric traction motor market covers Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Rest of the World (RoW).

The Asia Pacific is the biggest regional market due to rising urbanization, increasing demand from the railway sector, and supportive government plans. The country-specific markets of note in this region are Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Other countries of the Asia Pacific region also form a sizable market.

Europe is rising as another important regional market as vehicle-users in this region are gradually shifting from diesel-based locomotives to diesel-electric locomotives and electric locomotives. The most important country-specific market in Europe is Germany, followed by France, Italy, and the UK. Other countries in Europe make a significant contribution to the market.

North America is another major regional market due to technological advancement, the presence of key market players, and government regulations aiming to reduce the carbon emissions. The foremost country-specific markets in this region are the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

South America is a market smaller than North America, as the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. However, Argentina and Brazil are two influential economies that can rise as markets offering high revenue in the future. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to lack of skilled labor and lack of technology.

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Research Process

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Market Trends

Continued…….

