Electronic Payment Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

Electronic Payment is a payment solution which is made through digital modes with no hard cash. In digital payment, both payer and payee use digital modes to send and receive money. Digital payment include payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions.

This report studies the Electronic Payment Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Electronic Payment market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The global Electronic Payment market is valued at – – million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach – – million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of – -% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electronic Payment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Electronic Payment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electronic Payment market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alipay

Amazon Pay

Apple Pay

Tencent

Google Pay

First Data

Paypal

Fiserv

Visa Inc.

MasterCard

Total System Services (TSYS)

Novatti

Global Payments

Financial Software and Systems

Worldline

BlueSnap

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Wirecard

ACI Worldwide

Worldpay (Vantiv)

Aurus Inc

Chetu

Paysafe

PayU

Yapstone

Adyen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security and Fraud Management

POS Solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Entertainment

Logistics and Transportation

Government

Others

Highlights of the Global Electronic Payment report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Electronic Payment market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

