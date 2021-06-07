Energy and Utility Analytics Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2023 and Top Key Players – IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden)

Energy utility analytics enables near real-time analysis of processes, thereby helping in optimization of operations through efficient identification and isolation of inefficiencies and failures. The energy utility analytics market has the following perspectives: vendor performance & risk management, demand forecasting, spend analytics, inventory optimization, logistics & routing analytics, and predictive analytics. Business analytics coupled with data mining, self-service, predictive analytics, and aggregation tools is employed to get more transparent information for critical decision-making and implementing the decision support system.

This transforms mobility and supporting communication technologies into high-investment priority areas for utilities. Virtually all new technology projects in energy utility would require a combination of IT (Information Technology), OT (Operational Technology), and planning analytics such as advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) or advanced distribution management systems (ADMSs). More than any industry, the energy utility analytics market faces the challenge of separation between IT and OT management, coupled with the importance of hybrid projects that link IT and OT systems. The energy industry would benefit by aligning their OT support, standards, and procedures with those of IT. This would shorten the time consumed to develop governance over OT.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Schneider Electric Company (France), Capgemini (France), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.),

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, share, growth rate, drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and growth opportunities in existing and potential markets.

The report has been collated as a result of the qualitative and quantitative research, first-hand information, and inputs from industry professionals and industry participants across the value chain. The study also provides a detailed assessment of the current market trends, micro- and macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, as well as the market attractiveness, as per the segments and sub-segments. The report also focuses on the qualitative impact of the different Energy and Utility Analytics market factors on market segments and geographies.

Major Types of Energy and Utility Analytics covered are:

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed services

Consulting services

Major Applications of Energy and Utility Analytics covered are:

Load Research & Forecasting

Meter Operation & Optimization

Transmission & Distribution Management

Predictive Maintenance

Workforce Management

Key features of the Worldwide Energy and Utility Analytics Market Research Report:

Some of the market dynamics covered in this report include the market drivers, threats, and opportunities. It analyzes the overall market segments to predict the evolving ones and provides a detailed segmentation of the Energy and Utility Analytics industry, based on the product types, applications, and key geographies. The report also provides a comprehensive study of the global Energy and Utility Analytics market share and forecasts.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size

2.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Energy and Utility Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Energy and Utility Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Energy and Utility Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

In the last section of the report, the global Energy and Utility Analytics market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market.

