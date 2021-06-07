Exercise Mats Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Exercise Mats Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Exercise Mats Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global market size of Exercise Mats in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Exercise Mats in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Exercise Mats market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Exercise Mats market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Exercise Mats market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Exercise Mats include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Exercise Mats include

STOTT PILATES

Gaiam

SuperMats

Natural Fitness

Fitness Gear

Body-Solid

Century

Dollamur

GoFit

Jade Yoga

Life Energy

LifeSpan Fitness

Manduka

Merrithew

Nike

Reebok

Shock Athletic

Stamina Products

ZEN-GA

Lululemon

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Market Size Split by Type

PVC

Foam

Rubber

Microfiber

Vinyl

Others

Market Size Split by Application

House

GYM

School

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Exercise Mats Manufacturers

Exercise Mats Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Exercise Mats Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

