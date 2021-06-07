Fruit Brandy Market to Register Steady Growth During 2025: Top Key Players Lucas Bols Amsterdam B.V., Beam Suntory, Inc., Domaine Meyer Jean-Luc

Fruit Brandy Market Introduction:

Fruit Brandy is an alcoholic drink, prepared from fermenting and distilling crushed fruit juice, residue, mash or wine. It is generally considered as a traditional drink in many different regions, depending in their type of fruits used. It is colorless, has a bitter taste and does not contain any added sugar or colors. Fruit brandy segment does not consist of beverages made from grapes. Brandy made from the pomace (residue) of grapes, is known as pomace brandy.

Brandy is considered as the finest of alcohols with 30 to 60% of alcohol content in it. Fruit brandies, also called as ‘’Eau de fruit’’, which is French for fruit water, are produced mainly by the fruit- rich regions of Europe, mainly Germany, France, Switzerland, Hungary, and others. It falls under the category of hard alcohols, due to its high alcohol by volume content. The fruit brandy market was one of the major parts of the Europe liqueur market, until new international liqueurs became available in the regions, leading to a decline in the traditional drinks. Over the time, the fruit brandies found new applications in promoting fruit-based cocktails and additions into bakery products, such as cakes, thus having gained back their regional interests into the market.

Fruit Brandy is traditionally used as a digestif, which is an alcoholic beverage, to be taken after dinner/ meals, to aid good digestion. It is well known for its applications in cocktail preparations. Brandy has been also known for its other health befit properties, such as anti-inflammatory, due to its strong alcoholic content, high amount of antioxidants, which can reduce the amount of cholesterol in the body, etc. Thus, drinking brandy can bring about a positive impact on the heart, digestion, and circulation in the body.

Fruit Brandy Market: Segmentation

Fruit Brandy market can be segmented on the basis of flavor and distribution channel.

On the basis of flavor, the global Fruit Brandy market can be segmented into the flavors, apple, pear, apricot, plum, cherry, and others. Others segment includes brandy made from fruits such as citrus fruits, etc. The fruit brandies are prepared using the selected fruits by fermenting and distillation process of the crushed fruit juice.

The global Fruit Brandy market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel, into modern trade formats (hypermarkets/ supermarkets), specialty stores, online retail and other retail formats. The online retail distribution format is increasing at a faster rate than other segments.

Fruit Brandy Market: Drivers and Trends

The factors driving the growth of the fruit brandy market are digestive health benefits and traditional image of the product. Another factor responsible for market growth is the increasing preference for fruit based cocktail additives by the younger age consumers, over other beverages. Fruit brandy’s traditional luxury image and higher prices result in a higher quality and standard product.

The restraints of the Fruit Brandy market include high alcohol content in the products, which is up to 40 ABV, which is not preferred by many consumers. Fruit Brandy is bitter in taste, unlike the expectations of having a sweet tasting fruit beverage.

Fruit Brandy Market: Regional Outlook

According to the use and consumption pattern, Europe is the largest producer and consumer of the Fruit Brandy market as it has a traditional origin and image in the region. Europe is followed by North America and Asia Pacific as the top consumers of fruit brandy in the global market. U.S., on a volume basis, imports six times the volume of brandy than it exports, which represents a well-established brandy market in the region. The same is anticipated to increase by 2025. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to show a significant growth in the future.

Fruit Brandy Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent manufacturers of Fruit Brandy globally are F.E. TRIMBACH, Distillerie St.Roch, Weissbrand Distilling Co., Lucas Bols Amsterdam B.V., Beam Suntory, Inc., Domaine Meyer Jean-Luc, Caddell & Williams, DiBonis Winery, Great Lakes Distillery, LLC., Erbslöh Geisenheim AG and Stark Spirits Distillery.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Fruit Brandy Market Segments

Fruit Brandy Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Fruit Brandy Market Size & Forecast

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Fruit Brandy Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Fruit Brandy Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for Fruit Brandy Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19222