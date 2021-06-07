Global 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market by 2024 Analysis, Growth, Drivers, Market Size, Challenges, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Regions
The report provides an overview of the “2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The 2-wheeler fuel tank market is expected to reach a value of USD 4,030 million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 3.46%, during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.
Motorcycles are considered to be a convenient alternative to public transportation (which is often unreliable and overcrowded) as they are an easy mode of transportation for reaching destinations during road congestions.
One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the increasing production rate of 2-wheelers in India, China, and ASEAN countries. However, factors, such as the growing penetration and demand for electric motorcycles, and enactment of stringent emission norms, may hinder the growth of the market.
Scope of the Report
The 2-wheeler fuel tank market study covers less than 20 liters fuel tank and more than 20 liters fuel tank.
The 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
The Less than 20 liters Fuel Tank segment Dominated the Market
The less than 20-liter fuel tank segment of the market was valued at USD 3,239.66 million in 2018.
Globally, more than 98% of motorcycles have less than 20-liter fuel tank capacity. The motorcycles with less than 20-liter fuel tank have huge demand, as they are affordable and have a very low maintenance cost. Apart from the maintenance and affordability factor, these motorcycles give higher mileage than the premium bikes, due to which, 98% of the population buys these motorcycles. As the demand for this tank is high, 2-wheeler manufacturers are launching a maximum number of new and updated models under this segment. For instance –
– In November 2018, KTM launched 125 Duke ABS, powered by the 124.7cc engine, in India. The bike weighs 148 kg and comes with a 10.2-liter fuel tank.
– In June 2018, one of the oldest Italian motorcycle manufacturers, Benelli, launched “Leoncino”. It is powered by a 499.6cc, liquid-cooled, and fuel-injected, parallel-twin that produces 49.6hp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm at 5,000rpm. The bike has a 13.5-liter fuel tank.
– In March 2018, Hero Moto Corp. Ltd commenced retail sales of the new Passion PRO and Passion XPRO. The new Passion PRO has a BS-IV compliant 110cc engine, with a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 liters, producing a power output of 7.0 kW at 7500 rpm and torque of 9.0 Nm at 5500 rpm.
The motorcycle market is dominated by Asian countries, such as India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc., and these countries are likely to maintain their dominance over the coming years. Buyers in these countries are highly interested in purchasing pocket-friendly motorcycles, which majorly falls under the segment for less than 20-liter fuel tank. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the segment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region
Asia-Pacific dominates the market and the region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the biggest market for 2-wheeler fuel tank and the country accounted for 42.82% of the regional market, followed by China. The Indian motorcycle market is the largest in the world, since 2016. With the social advancement of women and growing demand for comfort and convenience, demand for scooters has been continually increasing, as they help riders in keeping their legs together, rather than straddling. Additionally, the premium price market segment for mid and large-sized motorcycles is also expanding, owing to a growing demand for high-performance and cruiser bikes.
However, in China, the production volume has been declining for years, and it went below 15 million units in 2016. However, in 2017, the production volume witnessed a slight recovery to 15.09 million units. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in January 2019, the production and sales of motorcycles continued to drop, with a significant decline in production and sales year-on-year, owing to factors, such as not-so-developed motorcycle culture and rivalry with low-end Chinese cars, amongst others.
No. of Pages: – 106
