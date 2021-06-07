Global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

MPD (3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol) is low viscosity liquid with an unique molecular structure: a branched aliphatic diol with two primary hydroxyls. It offers significant advantages in a vast range of applications.

MPD is liquid even at very low temperatures. It yields very low viscosity derivatives. It provides excellent handling advantages particularly in polyurethane resin applications.

MPD’s blanched molecular structure yields non crystalline polymers such as polyester and polyurethane resins. The unique non crystallizing nature of MPD-adipate based polyurethane resins provides significant advantages to manufacturers and consumers of these resins such as softness, excellent durability, broader solvent compatibility, good transparency, excellent stain resistance and improved mold resistance.

3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol production is high-tech industry. Currently, there is only one producing companies in global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol industry, Technical barriers are higher, Kuraray is in the monopoly. The Only market player is Kuraray. The global production of 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol will increase to 7554 MT in 2016 from 6462 MT in 2011 with the 3.17 % average growth rate. And global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol capacity utilization rate remained at around 86.01 % in 2015.

3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol is used in Polyurethanes, Pharmaceuticals, Solvents and others. Report data showed that 79.99% of the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate market demand in Polyurethanes, 11.36% in Pharmaceuticals in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate. So, 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate through improving manufacturing process. It is predicted that high quality 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate will become the mainstream product in the future.

The global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) market is valued at 44 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 49 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2018-2025.

