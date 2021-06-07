Global Acrylonitrile Market by 2024 Type Segment, Size, Industry Segment, Market Dynamics, and Types

The report provides an overview of the “Acrylonitrile Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Acrylonitrile Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Acrylonitrile Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The acrylonitrile market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2019-2024). One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) in the automotive and construction industries. Competition from low-priced polyester fibers in the textile industry is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, during the forecast period.

– Budding wastewater treatment applications are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

The Acrylonitrile Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Acrylonitrile Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

AnQore (DSM Acrylonitrile BV)

Ascend Performance Materials

Ineos

Lukoil

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation