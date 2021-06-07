Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market 2019-2024 by Market Share, Market Size, Vendors, Growth Rate, Analysis, Product Type, Revenue
The report provides an overview of the “Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245701
The global alcoholic drinks packaging market was valued at USD 28.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 37 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Globally, growth in disposable income coupled with increased spending on recreational activities are major influencing factors that collectively lead to a growth of the alcohol consumption, which sequentially fuels the growth of the global alcoholic drinks packaging market over the forecast period.
– Major manufacturing companies in the alcohol industry follow attractive packaging formats which include ceramic glass bottles, whiskey pouches, bag-in-box, bag-in-tube, etc. Changing consumer preferences are also affecting the market significantly.
– Over the years, growing awareness amongst the brand manufacturers about differentiating their alcoholic products based on the packaging is also expected to contribute to the growth of the alcoholic drinks packaging market.
– However, fluctuating raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market.
– Conventionally, European and American manufacturers are often referred to as the leading producers of alcohol beverages. However, with the rise in demand for Chinese beer and Japan’s whiskey, Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming a major market for alcoholic beverage production creating a massive demand for alcoholic drinks packaging solutions.
Scope of the Report
Beer packaging accounts for the largest section of glass bottles and containers packaging in the alcoholic beverages sector. This is primarily due to the high volume consumption of beer as compared to other beverages.
The Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Glass Packing Accounts for Largest Share in the Market
– In this industry, glass is preferred owing to its inert nature, as it does not react with the alcohol keeping the chemical composition of the contents intact. This factor is given much importance in the alcoholic beverage industry, which operates on little product differentiation and is heavily dependent on the integrity of chemical composition to ensure that the stored liquid maintains its strength, aroma, and flavor.
– In addition to this, packaging innovation in wines and spirits, especially towards the premium products, is expected to show continuous growth during the forecast period resulting in the growth of the overall glass bottles and containers market for the alcoholic beverages sector.
– Colored glass bottles are used for alcohol packaging as it protects the packed liquid from alteration caused by light. It is very important in the case of beer, which undergoes chemical changes in the presence of light and loses its quality.
– Amber colored bottles are most efficient in protection from light and therefore are in highest circulation. Few manufacturers also use green bottles for its perceived association with quality.
China Accounts for Significant Share in the Market
– Globally, China is one of the most significant consumer of alcoholic drinks. Though the sale of the Chinese rice liquor ‘Baijiu’ is still very prevalent, demand from the local customers for wine, imported beer, and spirits has been increasing over the past decade.
– Baijiu is China’s traditional spirit and, since 2017, Baijiu sales have risen by 38.5%, reaching USD 286.5 million. Imported wines are particularly popular in the country, especially red wines because red is synonymous with joy, luck, happiness, and wealth to Chinese consumers.
– Drinking alcohol has been traditionally accepted in the country during social events, such as the spring festival and wedding ceremonies. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages is now commonly consumed to relieve stress, facilitate social interaction and foster good relations between supervisors and employees.
– According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the wine consumption volume in China has increased by 64.2% from 2009 to 2017. With this growing demand for alcoholic beverages in the country, the demand for alcoholic drinks packaging market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.
Enquire Before Purchasing this Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245701
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Detailed Table of Content of Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 120
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245701
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Mr. Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
For Other Reports :
Global Pregnancy Products Market 2018 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2023
Medical Silicone Market 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025