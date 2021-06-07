Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market 2019-2024 by Market Share, Market Size, Vendors, Growth Rate, Analysis, Product Type, Revenue

The report provides an overview of the “Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

The global alcoholic drinks packaging market was valued at USD 28.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 37 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Globally, growth in disposable income coupled with increased spending on recreational activities are major influencing factors that collectively lead to a growth of the alcohol consumption, which sequentially fuels the growth of the global alcoholic drinks packaging market over the forecast period.

– Major manufacturing companies in the alcohol industry follow attractive packaging formats which include ceramic glass bottles, whiskey pouches, bag-in-box, bag-in-tube, etc. Changing consumer preferences are also affecting the market significantly.

– Over the years, growing awareness amongst the brand manufacturers about differentiating their alcoholic products based on the packaging is also expected to contribute to the growth of the alcoholic drinks packaging market.

– However, fluctuating raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market.

– Conventionally, European and American manufacturers are often referred to as the leading producers of alcohol beverages. However, with the rise in demand for Chinese beer and Japan’s whiskey, Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming a major market for alcoholic beverage production creating a massive demand for alcoholic drinks packaging solutions.

Beer packaging accounts for the largest section of glass bottles and containers packaging in the alcoholic beverages sector. This is primarily due to the high volume consumption of beer as compared to other beverages.

