Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Industry Key Players – Upland Software, Planview, Inc., Planisware S.A.S., Oracle Corporation, Software AG Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Upland Software, Planview, Inc., Planisware S.A.S., Oracle Corporation, Software AG” To Its Research Database

APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market 2019-2025

In 2018, the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Upland Software, Inc. (US)

Planview, Inc. (US)

Planisware S.A.S. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Software AG (Germany)

SAP SE (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Changepoint Corporation (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Clarizen (US)

ServiceNow, Inc. (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Project management

Portfolio management

Demand management

Financial management

Resource management

Others (Risk management and time management)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

