Global Aqua Feed Market Drivers, Market Size, Challenges, Key Regions, Import/Export, & Forecast by 2024

The report provides an overview of the “Aqua Feed Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Aqua Feed Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Aqua Feed Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The aquafeed market was estimated at USD 69 billion in 2018. This market is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 7.5%.

– Owing to the limited availability of marine feed resources and the growing demand for fish, the fish farming trend is expected to increase, thus opening up an opportunity for the compound feed market to grow.

– By 2024, more than 50% of the global fish supply is expected to be sourced from fish farms.

– Seafood is the preferred meat-type, especially in countries of Asia-Pacific, such as India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

– A variety of fishes, prawns, lobsters, and crabs are abundantly available in these countries, and form an integral part of the local diet.

– The growth in fish farming is expected to be prominent in these countries.

Scope of the Report

The ingredients used for providing balanced nutrition for aquaculture species are available in the form of pellets, granules, and powders, among others. The aquafeed is primarily sourced from vegetables, grains, oilseeds, and others significant components.

The Aqua Feed Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Aqua Feed Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

