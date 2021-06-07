Global Aqua Feed Market Drivers, Market Size, Challenges, Key Regions, Import/Export, & Forecast by 2024
The report provides an overview of the “Aqua Feed Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Aqua Feed Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Aqua Feed Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245656
The aquafeed market was estimated at USD 69 billion in 2018. This market is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 7.5%.
– Owing to the limited availability of marine feed resources and the growing demand for fish, the fish farming trend is expected to increase, thus opening up an opportunity for the compound feed market to grow.
– By 2024, more than 50% of the global fish supply is expected to be sourced from fish farms.
– Seafood is the preferred meat-type, especially in countries of Asia-Pacific, such as India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
– A variety of fishes, prawns, lobsters, and crabs are abundantly available in these countries, and form an integral part of the local diet.
– The growth in fish farming is expected to be prominent in these countries.
Scope of the Report
The ingredients used for providing balanced nutrition for aquaculture species are available in the form of pellets, granules, and powders, among others. The aquafeed is primarily sourced from vegetables, grains, oilseeds, and others significant components.
The Aqua Feed Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Aqua Feed Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Increase in the Global Fish Consumption
There has been an increasing pressure on the livestock industry to meet the growing demand for high-value animal protein, and fish is easily accepted as the best source of omega 3 fatty acids, EPA, and DHA. Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization have led to a surge in fish production globally. The level of income and consumption of animal protein are positively interrelated, with the increasing consumption of fish and other seafoods happening at the expense of staple foods. Due to the decline in prices of fish products, developing countries are embarking on higher fish consumption at much lower levels of GDP than the industrialized countries did a couple of decades ago. Urbanization has led to an increased demand for fish and cities now have a varied diet that is rich in animal proteins and fats, as compared to the less diversified diet of the rural communities. In addition, fish production is the livelihood of many rural farmers across several developing countries.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market
Asia-Pacific is the largest aquafeed market in 2018, accounting for over 53% of the global market‘s revenue, and constituting more than 58% of the overall aquafeed consumption. The highest growth for fish consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, population, and economic growth.
For example, the Chinese demand for fish continues to surpass the domestic supply, as stated by Agriculture and Agri-food Canada. North America and Europe, which have relatively small aquaculture industries, have a high demand for fish and other seafood products and depend on Asian producers to meet their demands.
Enquire Before Purchasing this Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245656
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Detailed Table of Content of Global Aqua Feed Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Aqua Feed Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Aqua Feed Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Aqua Feed Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Aqua Feed Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Aqua Feed Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Aqua Feed Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 204
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245656
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Mr. Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
For Other Reports :
Business Intelligence Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2025