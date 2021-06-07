Global Blu-Ray Media And DevicesMarket Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Description Blu-ray is a media device and is also termed as Blu-ray Disc which is an optical disc that is rapidly replacing DVDs. Blu-ray was first introduced for rewriting and playback of high-definition video where one can store data as well as record. With many models for subscription emerging, the Blu-ray market is heading for a positive outlook in the coming years.

Market Segment and Share

With the estimation that the Global Blu-ray Media and Devices Marketto grow at XX.XX percent CAGR, the market is heavily driven by the increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment and growing consumption of video screens along with declining prices of Blu-ray consumer devices. The need for fulfilling the customer requirements has resulted in segmentation of the market on the basis of the type of media, application, storage of data, end user packaging and on the basis of region.

Further segmentation on the basis of:

Media Type

o Blu-ray Recordable Disc

o Blu-ray Re-Writable Disc

o Dual-layer recordable

Data Storage

o 25 GB single-layer disc

o 50 GB dual-layer disc

End User Devices

o TVs

o Digital Signage

o Monitors

o Set-top boxes

Application

o Digital Media

o Retail

o Offline Media

Region

o Latin America

o Europe

o North America

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

Driving Force

The major driving factors for the Global Blu-ray Media and Devices Marketare increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment and growing consumption of video screens along with declining prices of Blu-ray consumer devices.

Major Players in the Market

Major players in the Global Blu-ray Media and Devices Marketare Hitachi, Dell Inc., Apple Computers Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company, Netflix, etc.

Report Contents

Regional Analysis

Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key PlayersNorth America

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe