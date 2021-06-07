Global Capacitive Pressure Sensors Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description Pressure sensors are generally used to measure pressure of gas or liquids. These sensors usually act as a transducer and produce electrical signals as a function of the pressure applied on them. Pressure sensors are also sometimes applied for measuring other variables like gas/fluid flow, water level, speed and altitude. With technological developments in various sector verticals such as automotive, healthcare, and oil and gas, the uses and functionalities of pressure sensors is growing constantly. Modern day pressure sensors utilize digital technology for providing better sensing performance and efficiency.

Market Dynamics

The global pressure sensors market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth towards vehicle production, fast growing Asian economies, and government regulations are the key drivers which are making the Capacitive Pressure Sensors market to grow efficiently and successfully.

Capacitive Pressure Sensors are in a big demand in the automotive, medical and industrial sector. Developments in MEMS technology and its prompt adoption in connected devices have led to the increased adoption of pressure sensors in consumer goods and wearables.

Capacitive pressure sensors are considered to be far better compared to the resistive sensing technology due to high accuracy, sensitivity, and absence of wear & tear problem. Although, the growth of the market is limited by factors like substitute technologies, low price and low product differentiation.

Market Segmentation

Based on Parameters:

Vacuum

Gauge

Differential & Absolute

Based on Application:

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Utilities

Consumer Electronics

Oil & Gas

Aviation

Marine

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the market commanding a large market share. The high acceptance rate of Capacitive Pressure Sensors in the manufacturing sector and the accessibility of huge reserves leading to better exploration and drilling activities are the primary drivers for the market growth in this region.

Key Players

Bosch

Honeywell

Infineon

Omron

Panasonic

Freescale

STMicorelectronics

Murata Electronics

EPCOS

