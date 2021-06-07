Global Capacitive Pressure Sensors Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
Description
Pressure sensors are generally used to measure pressure of gas or liquids. These sensors usually act as a transducer and produce electrical signals as a function of the pressure applied on them. Pressure sensors are also sometimes applied for measuring other variables like gas/fluid flow, water level, speed and altitude. With technological developments in various sector verticals such as automotive, healthcare, and oil and gas, the uses and functionalities of pressure sensors is growing constantly. Modern day pressure sensors utilize digital technology for providing better sensing performance and efficiency.
Target audience of the inductive proximity sensor are as follows:
Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers
Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors
Component manufacturers
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)
Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)
Original design manufacturers (ODMs)
Technology, service, and solution providers
Suppliers and distributors
System integrators
Governments and other regulatory bodies
Technology investors
The global pressure sensors market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth towards vehicle production, fast growing Asian economies, and government regulations are the key drivers which are making the Capacitive Pressure Sensors market to grow efficiently and successfully.
Capacitive Pressure Sensors are in a big demand in the automotive, medical and industrial sector. Developments in MEMS technology and its prompt adoption in connected devices have led to the increased adoption of pressure sensors in consumer goods and wearables.
Based on Parameters:
Vacuum
Gauge
Differential & Absolute
Based on Application:
Automotive
Medical
Industrial
Utilities
Consumer Electronics
Oil & Gas
Aviation
Marine
Others
North America dominates the market commanding a large market share. The high acceptance rate of Capacitive Pressure Sensors in the manufacturing sector and the accessibility of huge reserves leading to better exploration and drilling activities are the primary drivers for the market growth in this region.
Bosch
Honeywell
Infineon
Omron
Panasonic
Freescale
STMicorelectronics
Murata Electronics
EPCOS
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key PlayersNorth America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage