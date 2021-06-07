Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022
The term cosmeceuticals’is derived from the combination of the two words – cosmetics and pharmaceuticals or in other words cosmeceuticals are cosmetics having medical benefits. It is the best of the two worlds of cosmetics and personal care industry combined together. Although the market had been primarily targeted on women , there is an increase in the usage of cosmetics among the men, which has significantly impacted the market growth.
The major growth drivers of the Global Cosmeceuticals Market are the increased consciousness among the people to ensure healthy skin especiallyamong the teenagers, easy availability as OTC products and increase in disposable incomes. However, the availability of alternatives and health concerns regarding the use of cosmetics acts as growth barriers for the market.
The increased technological innovations and discovery and usage of new ingredients provide this market with growth opportunities in the future.
The market is segmented based on application areas, into skin care, hair care, and injectables segments wherein skincare segment dominates the market. On the other hand, injectables segment is expected to have the maximum growth during the forecast period.
In terms of geography, the global Cosmeceuticals market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the largest market at present and is expected to have the largest cosmeceuticals market share in the forecast period. On the other hand, North America and Europe are expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.
Some of the major players in this market are Croda International Plc, Clarins, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, L’Oral, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Elementis, Shiseido Beiersdorf, Shiseido, and Avon.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
