Global eDiscovery software Market Growth Dynamics | by Key Vendors – Accessdata, Exterro, FTI, Guidance, Hewlett Packard, IBM

eDiscovery software follows a protocol of detecting, collecting, handling and conserving ESI (Electronically Stored Information) . This allows all kind of data in the form of email, text, databases, images, animations, websites, audio files, spreadsheets and computer programs to be represented as proof in criminal cases.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global eDiscovery Software Market along with detailed segmentation of market by components, deployment type, industry verticals and five major geographical regions. Global eDiscovery Software market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to raising volume of Electronically Stored Information in organizations.

Key players profiled in the report include Accessdata, Exterro, Inc., FTI Consulting, Inc., Guidance Software, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, kCura LLC, Nuix, Xerox Corporation and ZyLAB.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global eDiscovery Software market

-To analyze and forecast the global eDiscovery Software market on the basis of components, deployment and industry verticals

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall eDiscovery Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) , and South America (SAM) , which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key eDiscovery Software players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 eDiscovery Software Market Landscape

4 eDiscovery Software Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 eDiscovery Software Market Analysis- Global

6 eDiscovery Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Component

7 eDiscovery Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Type

8 eDiscovery Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Vertical

9 eDiscovery Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 eDiscovery Software Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Accessdata

12.2 Exterro, Inc.

12.3 FTI Consulting, Inc.

12.4 Guidance Software, Inc.

12.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.6 IBM Corporation

12.7 kCura LLC

12.8 Nuix

12.9 Xerox Corporation

12.10 ZyLAB

13 Appendix

