Global Electromagnetic Flowmeters Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Introduction

Electromagnetic Flowmeters are devices used to measure the mass, volume, linear and non-linear flowrate of liquids or gases. They are also known as Magmeters. Electromagnetic flowmeters are useful in applications which are low on maintenance and have low pressure drop like wastewater applications or dirty conductive liquids. Electromagnetic flowmeters, because of their inherent device intelligence have become a vital cog in business and process development.

Market Dynamics

The factors which are driving the growth of the global electromagnetic flowmeter market are the removal of wiring constraints, demand for better efficiency and productivity and cost efficiency. The increasing use of electromagnetic flowmeters in the custody transfer gas application is also a significant factor propelling the growth of the market. The factors which are constraining the growth of the electromagnetic flowmeter market are the huge costs associated with the newer generation of electromagnetic flowmeters, instabilities in the flowmeters and the environmental regulations governing this technology. There are very good growth opportunities for this market due to the ever increasing applications of this technology and the rising demand from the developing economies.

Market Segmentation

The Global Electromagnetic Flowmeters market is segmented into five types on the basis of component, product, technology, application and region

Segmentation by Component

Magnetic Coils

Sensing Electrodes

Transmitters

Non-magnetic Flow Tubes

Transmitters and Magnetic coils are leading the charge in this segment and are also expected to show the biggest growth.

Segmentation by Product

In-line Magnetic Flowmeters

Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters

Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters

In-line magnetic flowmeters are the leading product globally and has a significant share of the market.

Segmentation by Technology

Profibus

Modbus

Fieldbus

Hart

Profibus is the leading technology in electromagnetic flowmeters and commands a significant market share.

Segmentation by Application

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater is the leading application with the highest market share and is also projected to show the highest growth rate among all the applications.

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Europe has the highest share of revenue among all the regions globally. Asia Pacific is projected to post the highest growth rate.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to have solid growth due to factors such as the recent increase in capital projects, new process plants, growing demand from Oil purification and gas projects in the Middle East. Europe has the major market share followed by North America mainly because of the adoption and penetration of this technology in these regions.

Key Players

The major players in the global electromagnetic flowmeters market are Siemens, Magnetrol, Invensys plc, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Bronkhorst, Endress+Hauser AG, Omega, Krohne Group, Spirax Sarco, Hitachi Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corp, R&B INSTRUMENT INC., Mass Flow, Flow Technology and Isoil.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe