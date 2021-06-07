Global Electromagnetic Flowmeters Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022
Electromagnetic Flowmeters are devices used to measure the mass, volume, linear and non-linear flowrate of liquids or gases. They are also known as Magmeters. Electromagnetic flowmeters are useful in applications which are low on maintenance and have low pressure drop like wastewater applications or dirty conductive liquids. Electromagnetic flowmeters, because of their inherent device intelligence have become a vital cog in business and process development.
The factors which are driving the growth of the global electromagnetic flowmeter market are the removal of wiring constraints, demand for better efficiency and productivity and cost efficiency. The increasing use of electromagnetic flowmeters in the custody transfer gas application is also a significant factor propelling the growth of the market. The factors which are constraining the growth of the electromagnetic flowmeter market are the huge costs associated with the newer generation of electromagnetic flowmeters, instabilities in the flowmeters and the environmental regulations governing this technology. There are very good growth opportunities for this market due to the ever increasing applications of this technology and the rising demand from the developing economies.
The Global Electromagnetic Flowmeters market is segmented into five types on the basis of component, product, technology, application and region
Segmentation by Component
Magnetic Coils
Sensing Electrodes
Transmitters
Non-magnetic Flow Tubes
Transmitters and Magnetic coils are leading the charge in this segment and are also expected to show the biggest growth.
In-line Magnetic Flowmeters
Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters
Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters
In-line magnetic flowmeters are the leading product globally and has a significant share of the market.
Profibus
Modbus
Fieldbus
Hart
Profibus is the leading technology in electromagnetic flowmeters and commands a significant market share.
Water & Wastewater
Oil & Gas
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Food & Beverages
Power Generation
Pulp & Paper
Metals & Mining
Pharmaceuticals
Water & Wastewater is the leading application with the highest market share and is also projected to show the highest growth rate among all the applications.
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Europe has the highest share of revenue among all the regions globally. Asia Pacific is projected to post the highest growth rate.
Asia Pacific is expected to have solid growth due to factors such as the recent increase in capital projects, new process plants, growing demand from Oil purification and gas projects in the Middle East. Europe has the major market share followed by North America mainly because of the adoption and penetration of this technology in these regions.
The major players in the global electromagnetic flowmeters market are Siemens, Magnetrol, Invensys plc, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Bronkhorst, Endress+Hauser AG, Omega, Krohne Group, Spirax Sarco, Hitachi Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corp, R&B INSTRUMENT INC., Mass Flow, Flow Technology and Isoil.
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
