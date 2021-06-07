Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Electromagnetic Flowmeters Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Press Release

Introduction
Electromagnetic Flowmeters are devices used to measure the mass, volume, linear and non-linear flowrate of liquids or gases. They are also known as Magmeters. Electromagnetic flowmeters are useful in applications which are low on maintenance and have low pressure drop like wastewater applications or dirty conductive liquids. Electromagnetic flowmeters, because of their inherent device intelligence have become a vital cog in business and process development.
Market Dynamics
The factors which are driving the growth of the global electromagnetic flowmeter market are the removal of wiring constraints, demand for better efficiency and productivity and cost efficiency. The increasing use of electromagnetic flowmeters in the custody transfer gas application is also a significant factor propelling the growth of the market. The factors which are constraining the growth of the electromagnetic flowmeter market are the huge costs associated with the newer generation of electromagnetic flowmeters, instabilities in the flowmeters and the environmental regulations governing this technology. There are very good growth opportunities for this market due to the ever increasing applications of this technology and the rising demand from the developing economies.
Market Segmentation
The Global Electromagnetic Flowmeters market is segmented into five types on the basis of component, product, technology, application and region
Segmentation by Component
Magnetic Coils
Sensing Electrodes
Transmitters
Non-magnetic Flow Tubes
Transmitters and Magnetic coils are leading the charge in this segment and are also expected to show the biggest growth.
Segmentation by Product
In-line Magnetic Flowmeters
Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters
Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters
In-line magnetic flowmeters are the leading product globally and has a significant share of the market.
Segmentation by Technology
Profibus
Modbus
Fieldbus
Hart
Profibus is the leading technology in electromagnetic flowmeters and commands a significant market share.
Segmentation by Application
Water & Wastewater
Oil & Gas
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Food & Beverages
Power Generation
Pulp & Paper
Metals & Mining
Pharmaceuticals
Water & Wastewater is the leading application with the highest market share and is also projected to show the highest growth rate among all the applications.
Segmentation by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Europe has the highest share of revenue among all the regions globally. Asia Pacific is projected to post the highest growth rate.
Regional/ Geographic Analysis
Asia Pacific is expected to have solid growth due to factors such as the recent increase in capital projects, new process plants, growing demand from Oil purification and gas projects in the Middle East. Europe has the major market share followed by North America mainly because of the adoption and penetration of this technology in these regions.
Key Players
The major players in the global electromagnetic flowmeters market are Siemens, Magnetrol, Invensys plc, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Bronkhorst, Endress+Hauser AG, Omega, Krohne Group, Spirax Sarco, Hitachi Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corp, R&B INSTRUMENT INC., Mass Flow, Flow Technology and Isoil.
North America
US and Canada

Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

