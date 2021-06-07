Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 with table and figures in it.

Engineering software defines the use of different software such as computer-aided designing (CAD) software, computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software, electronic design automation (EDA) software, and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software.

Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) can be used by any organization which is required to carry out Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA), and is used in design automation and product design etc. Organizations of all sizes from the smallest companies requiring a more basic system to the large corporate businesses requiring a feature rich solution, will have use for Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA). In 2018, Market for large design automation segment is dominating the market, with about 35.12% market share, followed by product design and testing, with 19.74% market share.

This report studies the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) market size was 15810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29450 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systemes

Nemetschek

HCL Technologies

Siemens PLM Software

SAP

Synopsys

PTC

ANSYS

Altium

Hexagon

Altair Engineering

ESI Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CAD Software

CAM Software

CAE Software

AEC Software

EDA Software

CAD Software takes around 25% market share of Engineering Software in 2018, and it will get the largest share in the next years.

CAM Software takes about 23% market share of Engineering Software in 2018.

CAE Software has nearly 20% market share of Engineering Software in 2018, bur it may reduce a bit in the coming years.

AEC Software holds almost 18%market share of Engineering Software in 2018.

EDA Software obtains the smallest market share of Engineering Software of 12% in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design and Testing

Drafting and 3D Modeling

Otherss

Design Automation takes around 35% market share of Engineering Software in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

Plant Design has about 16% market share of Engineering Software in 2018.

Product Design and Testing holds almost 20% market share of Engineering Software in 2018.

Drafting and 3D modeling takes nearly 19% market share of Engineering Software in 2018 and it will grow a bit from 2019 to 2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

APAC

Highlights of the Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) development in North America, Europe and APAC.

development in North America, Europe and APAC. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

