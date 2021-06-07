Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Description A fingerprint sensor is a type of technology that identifies and authenticates the fingerprints of an individual by capturing extract biological options of the fingerprints and comparing it with the existing biometric template stored within the information. It is primarily used to grant or deny access to a computer system or a physical facility. It is a biometric security technology that incorporates various hardware and software techniques to recognize the fingerprint scans of an individual. They are the most commonly used identification system as they offer reliable and quick access to private details and alternative type of encrypted information to an authenticated person. The major utilization of Fingerprint sensors is in client natural philosophy like smartphones, laptops, and tablets and are further expected to drive future market.

Market Dynamics

The overall consumer market for fingerprint sensor jumped to 800 million unit shipments in 2016, reaching $2.9 billion. Further, it is anticipated to reach $12.82 Billion by 2023, according to a new market research report by BIS Research titled Global Fingerprint Sensors Market, Analysis, and Forecast 2017-2023. The major factors that drive the global fingerprint sensor market are as follows-

Need for secure and simplified user access to data and services.

Rise in an application of this technology in various domains like financial services, healthcare, and defence.

Many smartphones and tablets also utilize fingerprint sensing to maintain security and privacy of data.

Recently, the technology has expanded into payment modes with the introduction of ApplePay which uses this technology to safely pay for shopping.

However, there are certain constraints that restrain the growth of this market such as lack of awareness about security essentials and the complexity of integrating devices with fingerprint sensors.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the Global Fingerprint Sensor Market is done on the basis of its sensing type, region, and end-user. The different types of fingerprint sensor currently available in the market are Capacitive Sensors, Optical Sensors, Thermal Sensors, RF Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors and Others. In terms of fingerprint sensors split by technology, capacitive sensors had taken the lead with the largest share in 2016. On the other hand, Optical sensors are expected to witness the fastest growth in the near future. A major factor that drives the growth of optical sensors is the significant increase in demand for optical sensors across a wide range of applications.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. However, Asia Pacific dominates the market and is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a higher number of mobile, laptop, and tablet users.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Himax Technologies, Sony Corporation, Hitachi, STERIS Corporation, Siemens, Alps Electric, 3M, Atmel, Fujitsu.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe