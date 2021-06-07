Global Garlic Market 2024: Topmost Manufacturers, Market Size, Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Profits

The report provides an overview of the “Garlic Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Garlic Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Garlic Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The global market for garlic is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2024.

– Garlic is the most important crop in most of the Asian countries. Hence, Asia-Pacific holds a 91% share of the global market, in terms of consumption of garlic.

– However, in recent years, there have been instances of huge losses to the Chinese garlic sector, due to root diseases found in garlic.

Scope of the Report

Garlic is a plant from the onion family that has a strong taste and smell and is used in cooking to add flavor. Garlic is the most important crop in most of the Asian countries. It can be considered as an ideal food that provides a wide range of essential nutrients with many potential health benefits. Garlic is an excellent source of manganese, vitamin B6, and vitamin B1. Estimations have been made based on global consumption of garlic.

Garlic Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

