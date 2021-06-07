Global Garlic Market 2024: Topmost Manufacturers, Market Size, Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Profits
The report provides an overview of the “Garlic Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Garlic Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Garlic Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The global market for garlic is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2024.
– Garlic is the most important crop in most of the Asian countries. Hence, Asia-Pacific holds a 91% share of the global market, in terms of consumption of garlic.
– However, in recent years, there have been instances of huge losses to the Chinese garlic sector, due to root diseases found in garlic.
Scope of the Report
Garlic is a plant from the onion family that has a strong taste and smell and is used in cooking to add flavor. Garlic is the most important crop in most of the Asian countries. It can be considered as an ideal food that provides a wide range of essential nutrients with many potential health benefits. Garlic is an excellent source of manganese, vitamin B6, and vitamin B1. Estimations have been made based on global consumption of garlic.
The Garlic Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Garlic Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand for Garlic due to its Various Uses in Industries
According to the WHO, garlic containing meal may lead to the reduction in cancer risk through regular intake of this vegetable. There has also been increasing demand from European countries, such as Spain, France, Italy, and other countries. The increasing exports of countries, like India and China, are also indicators of the high demand for garlic, globally. The exports of Indian garlic has increased three-fold and the country is also exporting to Gulf countries, such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Garlic is also used in processing industries, due to high sales of pickles and curry products. It is also widely used in herbal products pastes and medicines. The vegetable is also famous for use as a flavoring agent in various cuisines.
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Garlic Market
Asia-Pacific dominates the global market for garlic, with particularly China being the leader not only in this region but also globally. It holds more than 70% of the global garlic production. The production of garlic is favored in a region with temperatures ranging from 12 to 24 degree Celsius. The current supply of garlic comes from plantations in Jinxiang, Shandong, Peizhou, Jiangsu, Qixian Henan, Zhongmou, and Henan. Indonesia is the largest importer of Chinese garlic, with a 26.3% share of total Chinese garlic exports, followed by Vietnam and Malaysia, with 14.2% and 7.6%, respectively.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
