Global Graphite Lubricant Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period to reach around $1.67 billion by 2022 – Imerys, Dow Corning, Superior Graphite, Henkal

Graphite Lubricant Market-Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022

Graphite is one of the most common forms of carbon. Graphite with or without other chemicals or materials used for lubrication is commonly termed as graphite lubricants, which come under dry lubricant or solid lubricant. Although being in the solid phase, dry lubricants or solid lubricants are materials that reduce friction between two surfaces sliding against each other without the need for any liquid medium. Due to its superior property, such as high temperature resistance and low coefficient of friction, it is widely being used in various end-user industries like transportation, industrial application, and electric & electronics. Transportation is the largest end-user of graphite lubricant owing to its high lubrication property even at higher temperatures followed by industrial applications. The application of graphite lubricants is also increasing in electrical equipment due to the added advantage of conductivity. These lubricating solids can stay longer than unfortified oils, thus reducing the maintenance cost.

Global graphite lubricant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period to reach around $1.67 billion by 2022.

Some of the key players in the graphite lubricants market are Imerys, Dow Corning, Superior Graphite, Henkal, etc.

The transportation segment is expected to be dominant in the application segment, which is driven by China and India. In geographic terms, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its top position in the global graphite lubricant market followed by North America.

Globally, the demand for graphite lubricant is growing consistently, especially in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. This growth is supported by the increasing industrialization and electronic applications industries in these regions respectively. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the graphite lubricant market. China and India have an advantage of having the most number of manufacturing and consumption markets, thus providing maximum contribution to the global graphite lubricant market. North America is the second major consumer of global graphite lubricant owing to large automotive and industrial applications in the region. Europe and Middle East & African countries show high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing acceptance and industrialization in respective regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Outline 12

2 Executive Summary 16

3 Market Positioning 18

4 Market Outlook 20

5 Market Characteristics 27

6 Application Method: Market Size And Analysis 31

7 End-user: Market Size And Analysis 64

8 Regions: Market Size And Analysis 104

9 Companies to watch for 124

10 Competitive Landscape 126

10.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis 126

10.2 Market Landscape 127

10.2.1 Mergers, Acquisitions & Joint Ventures 127

10.2.2 Expansion 128

10.2.3 expansion, 2013-2016 128

10.2.4 Awards & Recognition 129

10.2.5 Award & Recognition 129

10.2.6 Divestment & Divestiture 129

10.2.7 divestment & divestiture, 2016 129

11 Expert’s Views 131

