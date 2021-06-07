Global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market by 2024: Global Industry Report with Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Trends, Challenges
The report provides an overview of the “Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The global human growth hormone market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2014 – 2024). The human growth hormone, also somatotropin, is a peptide hormone that helps to stimulate growth, cell regeneration, and cell reproduction. The increase in applications of growth hormone and the awareness about the effects of growth hormone in the treatment of short stature are major factors propelling the growth of this market. Most of the companies are investing in R&D for developing a growth hormone that has fewer side effects and will be long-acting hormonal therapy. Technical developments in the recombinant human growth hormone are also expected to boost the growth of the human growth hormone market over the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
The human growth hormone market report covers the revenue generated through the sales of various innovator and generic formulations of human growth hormone available in the global market. The estimates provided in the report covers the consumption of human growth hormones for all the major applications like growth hormone deficiency, Turner syndrome, and idiopathic short stature, among others.
The Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
By Application, Turner Syndrome Segment is Expected to Register Steady Growth.
Turner syndrome is a rare chromosomal disorder that affects females, characterized by the partial or complete loss of one of the X chromosomes. The symptoms of Turner syndrome include a wide neck and a low or indistinct hairline, tendency to develop high blood pressure, minor eye problems, drooping of the eyelids, and under-active thyroid gland. The age of diagnosis has been decreasing with better awareness of Turner syndrome in the medical community, which, in turn, is driving the studied market. Since it is associated with many complications related to heart, hearing loss, autoimmune disorders, mental health issues, infertility, and pregnancy complications, the demand for treatment involving growth hormones is increasing.
North America to Dominate the Market
The United States accounted for the largest market share. The dominance of this country can be attributed to factors, such as high healthcare expenditure, the high prevalence of target diseases, and the availability of reimbursements. In the United States, approximately one in 4,000 to 10,000 children suffer from growth hormone deficiency and approximately 50,000 adults have growth hormone deficiency, with about 6,000 new adult patients diagnosed every year. Recombinant growth hormone has been widely available for prescription use in the United States since 1985. It is used for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), Turner’s syndrome, chronic renal insufficiency, small for gestational age or intrauterine growth retardation, Prader-Willi syndrome, continued height deficit at puberty, and cachexia, or AIDS wasting.
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the demand for growth hormone has been rising in the emerging countries for the past few years.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Detailed Table of Content of Global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 110
