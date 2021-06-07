Global Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022
Industrial wireless transmitters are extensively used in defense, transportation, pharmaceuticals, process, automotive industry, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical industries etc. The introduction of new technologies like multivariable transmitters is expected to spur the growth of the market in the future as the end user looks for the maximum utility.
The increasing demand for the automotive industry coupled with the demands of the other industry is surging the growth of the industrial wireless transmitter market. The advancements in the technology of the wireless transmission will be impacting the growth of the market.
The industrial wireless transmitter is segmented as shown below
By types:
Pressure Transmitters
Flow Transmitters
Temperature Transmitters
Level Transmitters
Others
By Application:
Industrial Automation & Instrumentation
Food & Agriculture
Chemical Petrochemical
Energy & Power
Aerospace & Defense
Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial wireless transmitter market with the highest market share, followed by North America and Europe. The growth of the automobile industry in China, Malaysia, and Indonesia would impact the market growth of the Global Industrial wireless transmitter market positively.
The technological challenges in bringing out the cost-effective and highly efficient industrial wireless transmitter products throw the opportunities for the vendors in the market to sustain in the competition. The thriving defense industry coupled with safety issues has increased the adoption of pressure and temperature transmitters in these regions. There is a wide scope for R&D in this market for inventing many efficient and cost-effective products.
Some of the key players in the market are:
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), Schneider Electric (France), ABB Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), and Emerson Electric (U.S).
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
