Global Laundry Appliances Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
More than half of the appliance market constitutes of automatic washing machines, followed by low or no frills washing machines and irons.Traditional methods of washing and drying clothes require tedious effort and time. The newer generation of people do not have the sufficient time to invest in these activities and may easily avail alternatives, from retailers and vendors.
Laundry appliances are gaining popularity due to the rising disposable income and changing lifestyles of people across continents, which in turn is narrowing the price gap between similar consumer products offered by different companies. In addition to this, technological advancements in appliances have also catalyzed the growth of laundry appliances market. Easy and functional appliances are the need of the hour, which has led to the development of smart and efficient machines.
The global laundry appliances market is segmented based on types, user application, fuel type, product structure and geography. By type, the market is segmented into washing machines, irons, dryers and other minor appliances. The user application segment includes household and commercial applications. In terms of fuel types, the market is segmented into electricity and alternate fuel.
North America generates the highest revenue for Laundry Appliances followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is mainly because of the disposable income levels in countries specific to these regions. Due to water and electric usage concerns in developing nations, growth of this segment is slower than in other parts of the world.
Some of the key players in this field are firms such as Electrolux, Whirlpool, Samsung, Philips, Morphy Richard, Dacor, General Electric, LG, Haier, Bosch, Joy Mangano and Shark.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
