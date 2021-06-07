Global Magic Leap Technology Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description The major factors that are driving this market are – increasing digitization in all aspects of life, rising demand for head mounted displays in gaming and entertainment industries, advancement of technology, and rising investment in virtual reality market. The Global Magic Leap technology is certainly going to have a huge demand in the future due to the growing need for augmented reality and strong investments from major technology players in the industry.

Companies such as Obvious Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Legendary Entertainment, KPCB, and Google have invested billions in Magic Leap and their interests are still unknown to the common public. From what is known, they are expected to concentrate on the introduction of industry-specific solutions to expand their presence across various industries such as mining, oil & gas, and transportation.

MARKET DYNAMICS

MARKET DRIVERS:

Desire for experiencing augmented reality among the current generation of consumers, especially in the gaming community.

Use of virtual reality for training and simulation in the defense sector.

Decline in the prices of displays and other hardware components of Head Mounted Displays.

Cost-efficient benefits of augmented and virtual reality technology based solutions such as interviewing job candidates, virtual reality meetings, etc.

MARKET RESTRAINTS:

High cost of Head Mounted Displays despite the decline in prices.

Lack of technical expertise among the industry as well as retailers.

The secrecy that Magic Leap maintains makes the people skeptical as to the motives of the company.

Lack of movement of the user and health concerns related to low resolution.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Magic Leap Technology market can be segmented on the basis of:

1. Device Type: On the basis of device type, the Global Magic Leap technology can be segmented into Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Gesture Control Devices, Projectors and Display Walls.

2. Application: On the basis of application, the global magic leap technology market can be segmented into Consumer, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial segment, and Others. Among all these segments, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the growing adoption of virtual reality based solutions by healthcare professionals for training, surgery, and treatment.

3. Components: On the basis of a component, the global magic leap technology market can be segmented into Hardware Components (Magnetometers, Accelerometers Gyroscopes, Proximity Sensors, Image Sensors), Semiconductor Components (Controllers/Processors, Integrated Circuits, Displays), and Software Components (Software Developer Kits (SDK), Cloud-Based Solutions).

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

On the basis of geography, the Global Magic Leap technology can be segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World.

North America: This region is expected to hold the largest size of the market. The reason behind it is the enormous seed funding in Magic Leap by leading U.S. tech companies who will reap their profits in the future.

APAC: The Magic Leap technology market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The increasing number of startups and the growing adoption of VR technology in the APAC region are the market drivers.

KEY PLAYERS

Magic Leap, Inc.(U.S.).

Google Inc. (U.S.).

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.).

Marxent Labs LLC (U.S.).

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

