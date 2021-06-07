Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Medical Gas Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges and Industry Key Events 2019 – 2022

Global Medical Gas Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges and Industry Key Events 2019 – 2022

0
Press Release

Medical Gas Market by Product (Medical Gases, Medical Pure Gases, Oxygen gases, Carbon dioxide gases, Nitrogen gases, , Helium gases, Medical Gas Mixtures, Blood gas Mixtures, Carbon dioxide-oxygen mixtures, Laser gas mixture, Aerobic mixture, Ethylene oxide, Helium oxygen mixtures), by Medical Gas Equipment (Manifolds, Outlets, Hose assemblies and valves, Alarm systems, Cylinders, Flowmeters, Regulators, Medical air compressors, Vacuum systems, Masks), By Application (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Emergency Services), By End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Emergency Services, Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic & Research Institutions), and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019- 2022  

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Medical Gas – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022” To Its Research Database

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Medical Gas Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Medical Gas Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Medical Gas Market on a global level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the medical gas market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, where the product, medical gas equipment, application, end user and regional segmentation are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new Product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.
The study provides a decisive view on the medical gas market by segmenting the market based on product, medical gas equipment, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.

Based on product, the medical gas market is segmented as medical pure gases and medical mixture gases. Medical pure gases further categorized as nitrogen gas, medical air, carbon dioxide gas, helium gas, nitrous oxide gas and oxygen gas. Medical gas mixtures are further classified into blood gas mixtures, lung diffusion mixtures, nitrous oxide-oxygen mixtures, carbon dioxide-oxygen mixtures, laser gas mixtures, aerobic mixtures, anaerobic mixtures, ethylene oxide, helium-oxygen mixtures. Based on medical gas equipment, the medical gas market has been segmented into manifolds, outlets, hose assemblies and valves, alarm systems, cylinders, flowmeters, regulators, medical air compressors, vacuum systems, masks. On the basis of the application, the market is divided into hospitals, home healthcare, and emergency services. On the basis of the end-user market is divided into hospitals, home healthcare, emergency services, the pharmaceutical industry, and academic research institutions.
Growing home healthcare market coupled with, escalating geriatric population and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases are the major driving factors of the medical gas market. Changes in medical gas calibration standards, a global shortage of helium, and declining federal reimbursements for respiratory therapies are additional factors that influence the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for medical gas market based on individual segment and applications in all the regions and countries.
The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, Atlas Copco, Airgas, Praxair, Inc., GCE Holding AB, The Linde Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., SOL-SpA, Inc Messer Group, and Emergency Services.

This report segments the global Medical Gas Market as follows:
Global Medical Gas Market: by Product  Medical Pure Gases  Oxygen gases  Carbon dioxide gases  Nitrogen gases  Nitrous oxide gases  Medical air gases  Helium gases  Medical Gas Mixtures  Blood gas Mixtures  Lung diffusion mixtures  Nitrous oxide-oxygen mixtures  Carbon dioxide-oxygen mixtures  Laser gas mixtures  Aerobic mixtures  Anaerobic Mixtures  Ethylene oxide  Helium-oxygen mixtures
Global Medical Gas Market: by Medical Gas Equipment  Manifolds  Outlets  Hose assemblies and valves  Alarm systems  Cylinders  Flowmeters  Regulators  Medical air compressors  Vacuum systems  Masks
Global Medical Gas Market: by Application  Hospitals  Home Healthcare  Emergency Services
Global Medical Gas Market: by End User  Hospitals  Home Healthcare  Emergency Services  Pharmaceutical Industry  Academic Research Institutions
Global Medical Gas Market: by Region  North America  U.S.  Europe  UK  France  Germany  Asia Pacific  China  Japan  India  Latin America  Brazil  Middle East and Africa

 

