Global Mobility Sharing Market 2027: Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players – ANI, Avis Budget, Beijing Xiaoju, BlaBlaCar

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Mobility sharing is a service that allows the customers to rent a vehicle for a certain distance or time in exchange for money. The mobility sharing market is experiencing high growth due to increasing digitization, and the rising cost of vehicle ownership. The mobility sharing market is expected to witness high growth in APAC due to increasing adoption of mobile phones and high population.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The mobility sharing market is highly influenced by driving factors such as increasing traffic congestion, high fuel prices and low per capita income in the developing regions. However, the lack of standardization of transportation policies across various regions might hinder the growth of mobility sharing market.

Key players profiled in the report include ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group, Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Europcar, Gett, Lyft, Inc., Taxify OU, The Hertz Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mobility Sharing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the mobility sharing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of mobility sharing market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy model, power source and geography. The global mobility sharing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobility sharing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Mobility sharing market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mobility sharing market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy model, power source. Based type, the market is segmented as ride sharing, vehicle rental, ride sourcing, and private. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, LCVS, buses and coaches, micro mobility. On the basis of business model, the market is divided into P2P, B2B, B2C. On the basis of autonomy model the market is segmented as manual, semi-autonomous, and autonomous. Based on power source the market is segmented as fuel powered, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and battery electric vehicle.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MOBILITY SHARING MARKET LANDSCAPE MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BUSINESS MODEL MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AUTONOMY MODE MOBILITY SHARING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – POWER SOURCE MOBILITY SHARING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE MOBILITY SHARING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 14.1.ANI TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

14.2. AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC

14.3.BEIJING XIAOJU TECHNOLOGY CO, LTD.

14.4. BLABLACAR

14.5. EUROPCAR

14.6. GETT

14.7. LYFT, INC.

14.8. TAXIFY OÜ

14.9. THE HERTZ CORPORATION

14.10.UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.

APPENDIX

