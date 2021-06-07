Global PC as a Service market to achieve Potentially Significant Gains with rising CAGR in Forecast Period 2019-2025
WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global PC as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
Global PC as a Service market 2019-2025
PC as a Service is a Personal Computer hardware and optionally software leasing, licensing and delivery model in which personal computer and optionally software (particularly installed on the PC) are leased and licensed on a subscription basis. The subscription often includes services such as staging, imaging, maintenance, fix, logistics services and may also be bundled with helpdesk services, data backup and recovery.
The IT & telecommunications vertical accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The adoption of PCaaS solutions in the IT industry is increasing. Enterprises are shifting PC procurement from CAPEX to OPEX to focus on their core competencies and increase their efficiency. Companies are increasingly adopting PCaaS solutions, which are outsourced by third-party vendors, to reduce their operational costs and increase their revenues. These solutions can be implemented without the need to hire more IT staff.
North America accounted for the largest share of the overall PCaaS market in 2017. However, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increased spending on enterprise IT applications and IT infrastructure by enterprises in developing countries in APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the PCaaS market in this region. Moreover, the expanding ecosystem of startups and SMEs in APAC is contributing to market growth.
In 2018, the global PC as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Global Market Outline: PC as a Service Market
Emerging Trends—technological development is moving notoriously fast in this age, especially with information and communication technology industry. These platforms are maturing as new and existing technologies are combining results in evolving and commingle of new forms of opportunities. The enterprises, to stay on top of trends, they must remain vigilant in keeping an eye on the recent developments upcoming in the future. The emergence and penetration of these technologies within the business ecosystem has enabled organizations to capitalize on different advantages provided by the same. Along with higher economies of scale, reformation of operations, and new heights of manpower efficiency achieved, the adoption of the latest ICT solutions has aided better decision making with a firm statistical backing.
Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665600
The key players covered in this study
HP
Dell
Lenovo
Microsoft
HCL
Amazon Web Services
Starhub
Compucom
Utopic Software
Bizbang
Blueally
All Covered
Blue Bridge
Broadview Networks
Computer Generated Solutions
Cwps
Cybercore
Ivision
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PC as a Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Latest update on PC as a Service Market
ICT companies have generally viewed the evasion and decrease in costs as the main benefit of cloud-based flexible consumption. However, over the past few years, new and positively strategic factors such as IT increased commercial agility and experimental innovations seem to be driving the rapid progress of service based. Benefits such as the rapid adoption and changes in the everything-as-a-service (XaaS) solutions contribute to the exponential expansion of the cloud’s value proposition and enhance consumer experiences. Furthermore, XaaS abilities are making it easier and cheaper for wide ranges of consumers to groundbreaking services and technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions. Now, continues large-scale and medium and small-medium enterprises (MSMEs) can employ powerful skills.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software & Software Maintenance
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
IT &Telecommunications
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665600
The integration of various technological innovations such as machine learning, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, the ICT industry is witnessing massive expansion and innovation opportunities. Market players in the sector are anticipated to capture every opportunity for expansion and entrance in relevant niche markets. Organizations of all sizes are expected to invest in the infrastructural development to enable faster integration of advanced IT solutions in their business model. On the other hand, it is necessary for entrepreneurs to employ these solutions to remain relevant and competitive in the ecosystem.
In the past, IT leaders used to view the avoidance and decrease in costs as principal benefits of cloud-based flexible consumption. However, in the past couple of years, increased business agility and the democratization of innovation have been the driving forces in the ICT industry. These two factors have resulted in the magnification of the cloud’s value proposition, i.e. XaaS solutions. This everything-as-a-service (XaaS) solutions have enabled faster and easier experimentation and innovation, heightening the speed of customer experience enhancement.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global PC as a Service market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of PC as a Service market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global PC as a Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the PC as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of PC as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)