Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Pygeum bark africanum P.E, also called pygeum africanum extract or pygeum extract, is a type of herbal remedy from bark of pygeum africanum (also known as prunus africana, pygeum, iron wood, (red) stinkwood, African plum, African prune, African cherry and bitter almond). The efficacious ingredient is ÃŸ-sitosterol, a type of sterols. P.E is short for plant extract.

Europe is the largest market of pygeum bark africanum P.E in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. It took up about 87% the global production market in 2015, followed by USA with the share about 9%. There are few producers in South America, at present.

France, Spain, USA, India and China are now the key producers of pygeum bark africanum P.E. There are some unlicensed producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. But only few of them can supply pygeum bark africanum P.E in fact. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. But all of the bark raw materials are from Africa, and Cameroon supplied more than 70% of the total bark volume.

Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, Alchem, Natural Field, Xi’an Herbking, Naturactive are the key producers in the globalpygeum bark africanum P.E market. Top four took up about 80% of the global production market in 2015. Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Natural Field, Xi’an Herbking, Naturactive are the leading suppliers in China with the total local share of about 80%. Alchem is a supplier from india.

The global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market is valued at 7 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Naturex

Euromed

Maypro

Alchem

Natural Field

Xi’an Herbking

Naturactive

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Paste type

Powder type

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Health care

Medical treatment

Other

