Global Safety IO Modules Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Description Input/ Output modules are a critical part of the computer system apart from the CPU and memory. The computers and its systems must be efficient to receive the inputs and deliver the outputs. To run the computer, inputs are necessary and according to that the outputs are produced. All the peripherals and processes apart from CPU and RAM are slower and need input output modules to perform their tasks. The working of I/O modules are carried out by gathering input from the peripheral devices and then sending the processed information to the system bus. I/O modules are an interface for the external devices to CPU and memory. The major functions for an I/O module are categorised into the following:

Control and timing

Processor communication

Device communication

Data buffering

Error detection

The safety input output modules which is grabbing the market is a major set in for the security systems as this helps in securing data and information of the users. With the present rate of growth, the global safety input output modules market is a golden pot which will only provide exponential returns.

Market

An I/O module carries out most of the detailed processing burden and presenting. I/O controllers are commonly found on microcomputers whereas mainframes use I/O channels.

Fig.- Structure of I/O module

Input Output Modules occupies a vital part of the computer systems market. Input Output modules has a huge market which caters to the need of the computers. The safety input output modules are the modules which ensures safety of data as well as the critical information of the user. It also provides patrolling at night. Safety I/O modules market in growing with the passing of days. The safety input-output modules provide most of the basic advantages that the traditional distributed input/output safety systems provide. With the help of these new modules, one can control and monitor their safety devices. One can also detect a failure at input/output and field device levels, along with enhancing the operator protection. The growing technological advancements have improved the safety parameters associated with these input/output modules, making their use in the hazardous zones even more feasible. This technological growth is bound to bring more improvements in the quality of the safety in input/output modules in the future.Presently in India it covers the most market after the hardware, which covers CPU and RAM.

Sales Forecast

The worldwide sales of Safety I/O modules were around 40 billion in 2015 and it is projected to increase to 70 billion by 2020 as the world is turning to the digital platform for every aspect. The global safety I/O modules market is segmented into types, end-users and verticals which are further segmented into many types.

Driving Factors

The key driving factors of the Safety I/O market are

Demand for intrinsically safe I/O modules

compulsory industrial standards

Government safety standards

Miniaturization of devices

demand for reduced wiring cost

Reduced start-up machine time

Major Players in the Market

The major players in the segment are Rockwell Automation, Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH, Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, and more. The primary challenge of the Safety I/O modules market is the weak domestic and international demand.

North America

