Global Safety Sensor Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Description Personnel protection is becoming the primary concern in today’s processes. Wherever machines perform high-risk movements, the relevant health and safety ought to be observed. Safety sensors are widely used to monitor the work place environment, providing timely indications in order to prevent haphazards.

Market Dynamics

The global safety sensors market is driven by the increasing awareness for the safety of workers and other stakeholders in the construction and manufacturing industry. Moreover, the rigorous government regulations off-late for the safety at workplace are also aiding to the growth of this market. In addition, the technological advancements across all the sectors are further creating a buzz for automation. It is not denying the fact that sensors play an important role in the automation process. Hence, the demand for automation is in return accelerating the growth for global safety sensors market.

However, the friction offered to these safety sensors is the high installation charge. Above all, the safety sensors are automated in nature and have provided evidences of malfunction in recent pasts by giving false indications which lead to chaos at the workplace. This, in return is hindering market growth.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of end centric industries, global safety sensors and switches market can be categorized on the basis of sensor types, application, and geography.

On the basis of sensor types the market can be segregated into:

Accelerometers

Capacitive

Hall Effect Sensors

Heat Transfer

MEMS

Biosensors

Methane

Microbial

BOD Sensors

Image Sensors

CMOS

CCD image sensors

Motion Detectors

On the basis of application, the market is divided into:

Defense

Construction

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Mining

Manufacturing

Logistics, and

Food and Beverages

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Safety Sensors market is analyzed on the basis of geography, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific especially China, India & Russia, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific and Brazil in Latin America are looked forward to having the steepest growth in global safety sensors and switches market. North America and Europe known to be the adapters of technology have the largest share of global safety sensors and switches market owing to the existence of majority of suppliers and end user industries.

Key players

Some of the major players in the market include Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Allen Bradley, Omron Corporation, Schmersal Gmbh & Co. KG, IFM Efector GmbH, Siemens, ABB ltd, Keyence Corporation, Baumer Limited, AMETEK Factory Automation, Asteel Sensor and Delphi, etc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America