Global Specialty Adhesives Market by 2024: Market Size, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Leading Countries, Challenges, Opportunities, & Drivers

The report provides an overview of the “Specialty Adhesives Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Specialty Adhesives Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Specialty Adhesives Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The specialty adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4.2% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand from the various sectors, such as construction, medical, etc. However, stringent regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Infrastructural development in the emerging economies is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing construction activities.

– Increasing demand for the stabilizing European construction sector is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption.

3M

Adirondack Specialty Adhesives

Advanced Adhesive Technologies Inc.

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Master Bond Inc.