Global Toluene Market by 2024 Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Market Dynamics, Applications

The report provides an overview of the “Toluene Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Toluene Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Toluene Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The market for toluene is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the studied market is the growing use of toluene as a solvent. Stringent governmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Benzene and Xylene segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– Growing use in the production of toluene diisocynate (TDI) is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

The Toluene Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Toluene Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Covestro AG

CPC Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation